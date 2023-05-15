Mourinho was satisfied after the draw in Bologna set up by Roma-2 and then completed with the entry of some key starters: “This match is a pride for me. The team, even if an Under 15 boy plays, doesn’t change its professionalism, his heart, his empathy. He can change the quality but not the basic principles, it’s truly a pride. For Svilar today the first game, Missori in the first, Tahirovic hasn’t played many. Collectively, the team has done a good competition”. then, inevitable, the controversy: “There was a giant penalty against Ibanez. Leverkusen? Wijnaldum recovered, Celik is a doubt, Dybala a big doubt. By the way: for Palomino’s foul on Dybala you showed all the replays you are showing for that of Camara?”. Meanwhile, with the eyes of the championship, the Champions League sprint is getting tougher: “The fans have to hear me, when we were second or third in the standings I always said we had to think about the next match because we didn’t have the potential to reach the bottom of two competitions. We’ve always thought match by match, I’ve been saying it for months”