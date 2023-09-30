Saturday, September 30, 2023
Football | A big surprise in the Premier League – Wolves beat Manchester City

September 30, 2023
Wolves had only won one of their previous games.

Football Manchester City, the league leader in the English Premier League, opened the league season with six wins, but in the seventh game came the first setback. Wolverhampton, who won only one of their six previous games, delighted their home crowd with a 2–1 victory.

Arsenal moved to within a point of City after beating Bournemouth 4-0 away. Manchester United’s weakness continued with a 0-1 home loss to Crystal Palace. Promoted Luton took their first win of the season early in the Premier League by beating Everton 2-1 away.

Newcastle beat Burnley 2-0 at home, West Ham beat Sheffield United 2-0 at home, and in the previous match Aston Villa crushed Brighton 6-1. Today there is still a match between Tottenham and Liverpool.

