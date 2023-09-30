The United States is analyzing measures to contain the high migratory flowwhile modifying some of its rules that allow foreigners to work in that country.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced an adjustment to the Employment Authorization Document (EAD) that is requested by thousands of people.

Who can request the Employment Authorization Document in the United States?

The United States requires a document for immigrants to work.

The document is required for all foreigners who want to be hired in a company in the United States. They must present it to their future employers.

You can request it those who have an immigrant or non-immigrant visa that endorses them to be legally in North American territory.

Likewise, the following are eligible:

– Individuals who were granted permission to enter the United States after making an appointment through the CBP One mobile app.

– Permit processes for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans for up to two years.

– Those who have applied for Temporary Protected Status (TPS).

What change will the Employment Authorization Document have in the United States?

As explained by USCIS, The document will now have a longer validity period: it will be five years, in contrast to the two years for which it was enabled before.

Due to the number of Employment Authorization Document applications, the United States announced changes.

The measure includes “certain types of citizens” that immigration authorities did not specify. Also included are:

– Admitted as refugees or who have been granted asylum.

– Recipients of expulsion withholding.

– Applicants for asylum, adjustment of status or cancellation of removal.

“Increasing the validity period will reduce the frequency with which non-citizens must apply to renew their work authorization. It is anticipated that this will also reduce the associated workload and processing times, allowing USCIS to concentrate efforts in the number of cases of initial work authorization,” they stated in a statement.

USCIS hopes to clear backed up applications and reinforce its presence on the ground. Thus, The Department of Homeland Security will send 50 people to New York City to begin educational processes with the objective that newly arrived immigrants know the procedures they must complete and how they can apply for employment authorizations.

“The Biden Administration has been using the limited tools it has available to secure the border and build a safe, orderly and humane immigration system, while leading the largest expansion of legal pathways for immigration in decades,” they added.

How do you request the Employment Authorization Document in the United States?

Immigrants must fill out Form I-765, which is available at the official website of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. They have to provide different personal information and documents to be eligible.

Likewise, they can present the form at the physical offices set up by the authorities throughout the country. In this directory are the addresses where you can godepending on whether you are a refugee, student, among others.

The United States announces fight against ‘coyotes’ and smugglers

The Department of Homeland Security declared on September 20, 2023 that will intensify operations against ‘coyotes’ and gangs that transport immigrants illegally to the United States.

Likewise, they will reinforce controls for those people who violate the laws by entering irregularly.

17,000 suspected human traffickers have been captured between April 2022 and September 2023. Of those, more than 1,500 have been convicted and another 2,000 have been formally charged before a judge and are awaiting sentencing.

