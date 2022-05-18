Inflation, the figure touches 6% and does not go further thanks to the energy bonuses that contained the increases

Inflation in Italy it reaches 6%. The prices of food goodsfor home and personal care, the so-called shopping cart, accelerate (from + 5.0% to + 5.7%), while those of high-frequency purchasing products slow down (from + 6.5% at + 5.8%).

Istat estimates that in April 2022 the national consumer price index, gross of tobaccos, will record a decrease of 0.1% on a monthly basis and an increase of 6.0% on an annual basis (from + 6.5% of the previous month); the preliminary estimate was + 6.2%.

The slowdown in inflation on a trend basis it is mainly due to energy prices (whose growth goes from + 50.9% in March to + 39.5%) and is attributable to both the regulated component (from + 94.6% to + 64.3% ) and the non-regulated one (from + 36.4% to + 29.8%).

The final estimate of April accentuates the slowdown in inflation recorded by preliminary data, explains Istat. A trend mainly attributable to the inclusion of the energy bonus (electricity and gas) in the calculation of consumer price indices, made possible by the availability of estimates on the beneficiaries (extended from 1 April to include about 5 million households, 3 for the electricity bonus and 2 for the gas bonus, with retroactive validity from 1 January 2022).

They decelerate also the prices of recreational, cultural and personal care services (from + 3.3% to + 2.4%). On the other hand, the prices of transport services accelerated (from + 1.0% to + 5.1%), those of processed food goods (from + 3.9% to + 5.0%), those of durable goods (from + 1.6% to + 2.2%) and Non-durable goods (from + 1.3% to + 1.9%). Therefore, ‘core inflation’, net of energy and fresh food, accelerates from + 1.9% to + 2.4% and that net of energy goods alone from + 2.5% to +2, 9%.

Every year the prices of goods slow down (from + 9.8% to + 8.7%), while those of services accelerate (from + 1.8% to + 2.1%); the negative inflation differential between the latter and the prices of goods therefore decreases (from -8.0 percentage points in March to -6.6).

Inflation, says the Codacons, is confirmed on very high levels with retail prices registering the strongest growth since 1990. “An inflation of 6% – says the president of Codacons Carlo Rienzi – translates into a sting equal to +2.394 euros per year for a household with two children, and +1.843 euros for the ‘typical’ family, and the slowdown recorded in April it is only an optical illusion: the decrease compared to the March figure is in fact due solely to the reduction in electricity and gas bills ordered by Arera, but all other goods and services, from food to transport, continue to record very strong increases on an annual basis “.

“Such high inflation is unsustainable for Italian families, and it will have inevitable repercussions on the purchasing power and consumption of citizens – continues Rienzi – For this reason the Government must do more to calm down the retail price lists and protect families from speculation and unjustified price increases “.

Article by Agi

