Many people make mistakes by eating some foods that cause thirst during fasting, and make them suffer during Ramadan, especially at this time when the temperature rises, so we shed light on the most prominent of these foods that should be avoided during fasting, which are represented in the following, according to what was published dailytrust website.

Simple or refined carbohydrates

These foods like sugars, white flour, pastries, cakes and cereals provide satiation for only three to four hours, are low in essential nutrients, and are thirsty-inducing so they should be limited.

Salty food or pickles

An imbalance of sodium levels in your body makes you very thirsty while fasting, so try to avoid salty or highly spicy foods, as well as foods that contain soy sauce.

Drinks containing caffeine

Caffeinated drinks lead to insomnia and anxiety.

Drinks such as coffee, green tea, energy drinks and others contain a high percentage of caffeine. These drinks do not provide the necessary hydration to the body and cause thirst throughout the day, so you should avoid them.

Soft drinks

Avoid drinking processed drinks and sodas, which are usually high in sugar, which increases the risk of weight gain and obesity, and can cause bloating and gas, leading to indigestion.

Stick to drinking plain water or natural fruit juices to quench your thirst.

Foods that are high in sugar

Foods that are high in sugar such as sweets and chocolate should be avoided because they contain very little nutritional value and are rich in calories, contribute to weight gain and can lead to health problems if eaten every day, and cause thirst during fasting.

fried foods

You should avoid oily and fried foods, such as fried beef, samosas, pastries, etc., or at least reduce them because they are loaded with fat and stored in the body as fatty tissue, and cause thirst, and eating fatty foods after long hours of fasting causes acidity and indigestion, so you should avoid them, Especially in the suhoor meal because it needs to eat a lot of water, and it causes thirst.