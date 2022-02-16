The group made up of food and beverages was the main focus of inflation for all classes, but the impact was more intense for very low income families, with household income below R$ 1,808.79.

For these families, prices rose by an average of 0.63%, while for high-income families, above R$ 17,764.49 per month per household, the increase was 0.34%. The data were released this Tuesday (15) by the Institute of Applied Economic Research (Ipea).

“In comparison with January of last year, there was a rise in inflation for all groups, with the impact being greater for the lower income class, whose inflation in January this year (0.63%) was triple that of January. of 2021 (0.21%)”, compared, in a note, the Ipea researcher Maria Andreia Lameiras, author of the monthly indicator.

In the 12-month period, lower-middle-income families had the highest inflation rate, at a rate of 10.8%, slightly higher than that recorded by the very low-income bracket (10.5%) and above the high-income bracket. (9.6%).

+ Dollar falls in Brazil to its lowest level in five months amid electoral volatility

For families in the higher range, the increase in the prices of recreation services, such as tourist packages (2.7%), accommodation (2.0%) and cinema (1.9%) was the main responsible for the group’s contribution. personal expenses, in January 2022. The drop in fuel prices – gasoline (-1.1%) and ethanol (-2.8%) –, airline tickets (-18.4%) and transport by application ( -18%), made the transport group bring inflationary relief to this income bracket.

See table:

