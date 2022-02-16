Last year we learned that a new game of sponge Bob was already in development, but that’s not the only project the franchise has up its sleeve. The present day, Paramount+ confirmed that three spin-off films of the saga are on their way to the service of streamingplus they also have an important project for the big screen.

The news was confirmed via social networks, where the official account of Paramount+ said the following:

As the streaming home for Bikini Bottom, three new @SpongeBob character-driven movies are coming exclusively to #ParamountPlusand a big theatrical tentpole is in the works. pic.twitter.com/qPUVJE7nJF — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 15, 2022

According paramountthese will be projects focused on different characters in the saga, so we could have solo films of Patrick Star, Squidward Tentacles, Sandy Cheeks, or some others in the series. But for now, we will have to wait for the official details.

Publisher’s note: The new SpongeBob game isn’t looking bad at all, though sadly we haven’t heard from it since its reveal last year. Maybe things are not going so well during its development, but I hope I’m wrong and who knows, maybe it can even come out in 2022.

Via: comic book