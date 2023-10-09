When on January 18, 2022, the BOE published the launch of the young rental bonus, thousands of Andalusians saw in this aid of 250 euros a rope on which to grasp their dreams of emancipation or entrepreneurship and begin to climb in the consolidation of their lives. For others, it meant an improvement in their daily lives, increasingly limited by inflation. That hope faded when the Andalusian Government delayed until November 2022 – 10 months after its constitution – the possibility of requesting it. About to complete one year since that date, the enthusiasm of the 17,266 who managed to complete the applications has turned into frustration and anger because only 24% of the files have been definitively resolved, of which only 15% are favorable . Those affected have gathered this Monday at the doors of the territorial delegations of the Ministry of Development of the eight Andalusian provinces to demand that the Andalusian Government expedite the granting of qualified emergency aid.

Last June, when the president of the Board, the popular Juan Manuel Moreno, recognized and regretted the delay in the processing of the 68 million he received from the central government to allocate to the youth bonus, this newspaper confirmed the personal and family crossroads to which the delay in the execution of that aid had caused several young Andalusians. Four months later, his future remains on hold: Manuel Sanz, one of the spokespersons for the affected people’s platform, continues to have to use what he saved with the aim of starting a business in order to pay the rent. Daniel Castaña continues to be on sick leave due to the anxiety caused by not being up to date with his 500 monthly rent. “I still owe a month late with all the interest that entails,” he explains. Sandra Fernández’s horizon looks worse. They were very tight to pay the rent of 530 euros and attend to the special needs of one of her two daughters, who suffers from a rare disease. During this time, the landlord has increased their rent by another 30 euros: “It is becoming more and more unsustainable and, as he has seen us having difficulties paying it, he has decided to sell the apartment and we have to leave no matter what. I’m looking and the rents don’t go below 600 and we can’t afford it,” she says.

Neither Castaña nor Fernández have been able to attend this morning’s rally in Seville due to family and work problems. Alejandro Gómez, a digital marketing student, could not be there either, because he had an exam. In his place has been his father, Manuel Gómez, a 60-year-old waiter who, together with his wife, who is also dedicated to hospitality, are the ones who are helping his son pay for the 450-euro rent for the house with the who was emancipated four years ago. “He combines his studies with jobs that come his way, but it’s not enough and we support him just enough because we don’t earn that much either,” he says. “If he doesn’t receive help, he will have to leave the apartment.”

Andalusia is the autonomous community with the longest delay in granting this aid. At first, he attributed it to the “impediments imposed by the regulations,” blaming the central government for not having heeded his warnings about the problems in processing it; He later alleged that the delay was due to the fact that they were setting up a specific computer system to process the bonds that, when it was launched in November 2022, collapsed. “Those affected are not politicians and we should not be given political answers. If the Board is the one that is most behind in processing the bonus, the only variable response is in the management of the Board,” said Sanz during the rally.

Meeting with Counselor Díaz

Manuel Gómez, father of Alejandro, one of the young people who knows nothing about his request for the young rental voucher. PACO PUENTES

He and other representatives of the platform met last week with the Minister of Development, Rocío Díaz, to try to find answers to the blockage in the granting of aid. “He didn’t tell us how many bonuses had been granted and their amount, nor those that had been authorized or the priorities, because some that were requested later have already been resolved, nor where are the 68 million that the central government transferred to the Board to their payment, or when they planned to resolve the rest of the pending requests,” said Sanz.

According to the latest figures released by the department, 15% have been resolved. Three out of every four Andalusian young people between 18 and 35 years old who requested this aid of 250 euros remain unanswered in a community with the highest youth unemployment rate, 38.9%. In Andalusia, 85.9% of young people continue to live at the family home, according to the data from the latest Emancipation Observatory of the Spanish Youth Council for the second half of 2022, which places this autonomy as the fifth with the fewest emancipated young people, 14.1% below the national average, which is 15.9%.

“The delay in the payment of the youth rental bonus is the tip of the iceberg of how the Andalusian Government is treating young people. We want to undertake, to emancipate ourselves, young Andalusians have the same right as those from the rest of Spain,” complained this morning Belén Puya, who has exceeded the limit of 35 years waiting for the resolution of his help. “Curiously, this weekend I received the letter that they authorized the benefit,” she says, ironically. The Board will pay the amount accrued in a single payment and the conditions of the applicant when it was processed will be taken into account, so Puya will be able to collect this aid. “This is not a small payment, to be able to claim it we have to have stable and recurring income,” she explains.

Although when he requested the bonus he met the stipulated requirements, 11 months later his situation has changed. “During this time my parents, my friends have had to help me, I owe money to many people. I work in a car wash and I earn the minimum wage, but I pay 550 euros,” she says while bursting into tears. Puya expresses the desperation that has taken over at this time of the majority of the 17,000 young people who are still on tenterhooks and who see how the lifeline that they had seen when the royal decree of the young rental bonus was published in January 2022 has been become a burden that keeps them awake and undermines their morale.

