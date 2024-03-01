In Argentine pharmacies, people check the price of medicine and do not buy it, even antibiotics. Some abandoned their treatments for hypertension or cholesterol. Others stopped receiving crucial medicines to survive from the State while the government audits the healthcare system.

(You can read: Cuba has quintupled the price of gasoline since this Friday: why?)

The drop in sales of 10 million medications in January, 70% of prescriptions, reveals another side of the crisis where health care has become a luxury.

(You can read: Ecuador asks Mexico for permission to enter its embassy to arrest Jorge Glas)

“Between eating and buying the medicine, people choose to eat”, reasons pharmacist Marcela López behind the counter of a pharmacy in Buenos Aires. Those who cannot afford an antibiotic cope with the pain with ibuprofen.

A similar case is that of Viviana Bogado, whose 16-year-old son Daniel needs antibiotics and a special diet.

“I have to buy him milk that costs three times more than regular milk, plus antibiotics and digestive aids. I had to choose, either his treatment or mine for cholesterol,” says the 53-year-old cook.

(Keep reading: Nicaragua sues Germany before the ICJ for violations of the Genocide Convention)

A woman holds free medications to treat her lupus and a man holds free medications for back pain in Buenos Aires.

I have to buy him milk that costs three times more than regular milk, plus antibiotics and digestive aids. I had to choose, either his treatment or mine for cholesterol.

Since liberal president Javier Milei took office in December, Medicines increased 40% above inflation, which at 254% year-on-year is one of the highest in the world and hits a poverty level of more than 50%..

Ruben Sajem, director of the Center for Argentine Pharmaceutical Professionals, explained to AFP that “until last year there was an agreement between the government and the laboratories for prices to be moderated.”

But these agreements were abandoned, as well as “the regulations and controls carried out by the Ministry of Commerce.”

(You can read: The Government of Bernardo Arévalo criminally denounces the attorney general of Guatemala)

The drop in sales does not fully reflect chronic patients who cut back on treatments due to rising prices. “Smaller units are being purchased and that is a dramatic situation that statistics do not measure,” Sajem added.

“So, for example, someone who takes medication for hypertension every day, buys a blister of 10 tablets and believes that taking it at a time is safe. The reality is that it is of no use, sooner or later their health will worsen and they will end up in an expense. greater, even for the health system,” he warned.

Volunteers classify medications to deliver them free of charge to the Community Medicine Bank, in Argentina.

'There's no money'

The hardest hit are retirees and informal workers, who represent close to 40% of the labor market.

For the former, whose income fell 32.5% year-on-year in February, The state system provides them with certain medications for free, for others it covers between 50% and 80% of the cost..

Despite this, Graciela Fuentes, 73 years old and retired from gastronomy, finds it difficult to treat her arthritis.

(You can read: Argentina: former president Fernández, charged with insurance contracting scandal)

I take five remedies, two are given to me for free, I spend 85,000 pesos per month (about 100 dollars) almost a third of my retirement. There's no money.

“I take five medications, two are given to me for free, I spend 85,000 pesos per month (about 100 dollars) almost a third of my retirement. There is no money,” she says ironically, paraphrasing Milei when she justifies the fierce adjustment of public spending, whose main Savings line in January were retirements and pensions (33%), according to a report from the Argentine Institute of Fiscal Analysis (Iaraf).

For Juan Carlos Orellana, a 55-year-old bricklayer and self-employed worker, the scenario is bleak. Although you can receive free care at the public hospital, there are no discounts on medications.

“My wife is using a lot of pain medication for hip and spine problems, she has to have surgery,” he explains to AFP.

(Also: 'In Ecuador there is no open door to death': lawyer speaks about euthanasia)

That is why he goes to the Community Medicine Bank of the Tzedaká Foundation, an entity that delivers free medicines to the vulnerable population at a rate of 50,000 people a year.

The Community Medicine Bank of the Tzedaka Foundation, in Buenos Aires.

“It helps me financially a lot, I am unemployed and very grateful, I have no words”he says after picking up the medication.

The director of the Bank, Fabián Furman, states that “there is an increase in the request for aid,” but remembers that this is only provided for three months, “to expand the range of people” who receive it.

'Pablo doesn't have time'

Pablo Riveros is 20 years old and counts the days. Every two weeks he must inject three vials on which his life depends. He suffers from PNH (Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria), a rare disease that destroys red blood cells for which there is no cure, but there is treatment.

But the treatment costs $42,000 a month, impossible for his mother, a seamstress in charge of six other children..

(You can read: Ecuador: this is how the assassination of Fernando Villavicencio was planned from prison)

“It causes chronic anemia, bleeding from any source, a lot of fatigue,” says Riveros, who is not paralyzed by the disease: he paints, plays the piano and goes to university.

Retirees participated in a demonstration in Argentina.

Since March 2023, a month after being diagnosed, he began receiving medication from the State through a social assistance program.

The last time he received it was in November “and now the medication has run out,” says.

His mother, Estela Coronel, says that “the last application was a loan from a hospital that had a dose from a deceased patient.” Meanwhile, the days continue to pass.

(You can read: Strike in the aeronautical sector leaves thousands of passengers stranded in Argentina)

The family filed an appeal for protection. “The response was that the State is not denying us medication, but that we have to wait for the audit to finish because for them there is corruption everywhere.”

The problem is that “Pablo doesn't have time,” says the mother.

Medicines in Argentina.

The government promoted an audit of the program that depends on the Ministry of Human Capital and assists with medications to patients like Riveros or who live with cancer, epilepsy or HIV, among other diseases.

The presidential spokesman, Manuel Adorni, assured last Friday that “the delivery” of medicines was never cut off.

(Also: The singer who confessed to having murdered a cannabis industry businessman in Uruguay)

“It's painful because you feel like they're making fun of me, they can't deny me something we're experiencing,” says Coronel.

AFP