Marijuana, opioids and other drugs have been found in the body of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Colombian investigators made it known. Hawkins, 50, died two days ago in a Bogota hotel where the band was playing at a festival this weekend. Local officials said an ambulance was sent to the hotel after a man reported chest pains. The cause of death remains unknown and investigators have not said whether the drug mix may have caused the death. Instead, they explained that the investigators are working “to obtain full clarity of the facts that led to the death” of the musician.

Hawkins’ death was announced by the Foo Fighters in a statement on social media, in which they claimed they were “devastated” by the loss and demanded respect for his family’s privacy.

Taylor Hawkins joined the band in 1997 and, in addition to his skills as a drummer, he has participated as a songwriter on several of the band’s songs and sometimes even sang at concerts. After his death, the Foo Fighters canceled their South American dates. The news of Hawkins’ death stunned fans, with thousands of candles lit and a minute of silence outside where they were supposed to play. Many tributes also from the world of rock: Ozzy Osbourne said that Hawkins was “an extraordinary musician” and Mick Jagger called the news of his death “incredibly sad”.