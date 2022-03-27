Formula 1 he has no rest at this start of the season and returns to action next weekend with the Saudi Arabian GP held at the Jeddah circuit. The drivers have joined the pre-season tests in Bahrain, with the Grand Prix in the same circuit last weekend and now they arrive in Arabia to continue showing the potential of their cars in the new era of the ‘Great Circus’.

Follow the classification of the F1 Saudi Arabian GP live



Charles Leclerc was the winner of the first grand prix of the year and opened the Ferrari double with Carlos Sainz second. The Madrilenian, who was third, gained a position after the problems that Verstappen suffered in his Red Bull and that forced him to leave. Lewis Hamilton also benefited from this abandonment and Sergio Pérez’s spin to get on the podium. Fernando Alonso finished ninth at Sakhir.

Schedules: What time is the F1 Saudi Arabian GP?

Friday March 25 Country Free 1 free 2

Spain 15:00 18:00 Portugal 14:00 five pm Argentinian / Chilean 11:00 14:00 Mexico 08:00 11:00 Colombia / Peru 09:00 12:00 United States (GMT-4) 10:00 13:00 See also The first chapter in the book about Rutte IV. Working title: The Great Regret

Saturday March 26 Country Free 3 Classification

Spain 15:00 18:00 Portugal 14:00 five pm Argentinian / Chilean 11:00 14:00 Mexico 08:00 11:00 Colombia / Peru 09:00 12:00 United States (GMT-4) 10:00 13:00

Sunday March 27 Country Career Spain 19:00 Portugal 18:00 Argentinian / Chilean 15:00 Mexico 12:00 Colombia / Peru 13:00 United States (GMT-4) 14:00 * From Saturday to Sunday, the clocks go forward one hour: at 2:00 it will be 3:00

TV: Where to watch the Saudi Arabian GP on TV and on the Internet?

The 2021 Formula 1 World Championship it can be followed on television on DAZN F1 in Spain, This channel can be seen through the DAZN platform or on Movistar+. Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Mexico will broadcast the grand prize through Fox Sports, Peru on Fox Sports 3.

In the United States, it can be seen on ESPN. What’s more, at AS.com You will be able to follow both free practice, Saturday’s qualifying and Sunday’s race live. Plus You will find the best information on the F1 World Cup and all the reactions of the protagonists, chronicles and analysis…