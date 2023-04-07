His season since rookies it’s coming to an end. A year with ups and downs but marked by a clear message: Simone Fontecchio has shown that he is an NBA player and that he can also have his say in the League of Phenomena. Ups and downs, as often happens to freshmen, especially European ones, and even a dose of bad luck between injuries and Covid that arrived precisely at key moments in his season. His Utah Jazz, which insiders gave as candidates for Lottery for Wembanyama, they amazed showing solidity and an excellent chemistry, coming to remain a trail for a ticket for the postseason despite major roster changes at the trade deadline. With the new post-market structure, the Azzurri found moments and opportunities, closing the month of March with an average of 11.4 points.