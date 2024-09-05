Through its official social media accounts, the Institute of the National Fund for Workers’ Consumption, better known as Fonacotissued an important warning to those who want to apply for a loan.

It was on the official account of the social network X where Fonacot made it clear that All procedures carried out at the Institute, such as making an appointment, are completely free of charge..

In this regard, Fonacot emphasized that Anyone who pays for an appointment through a third party will not be served at the Institute’s branches, since this is a fraud..

It is in this way that, to avoid being a victim of fraud, Fonacot urged Mexican workers to do Ignoring communications via telephone, websites and unofficial social media accounts.

Fonacot issues a WARNING to workers who are going to apply for a loan/Photo: Fonacot

Requirements and documents to apply for the Fonacot credit

According to the official Fonacot website, the Requirements to apply for a loan, according to the official website, are the following::

*Work Center affiliated with Fonacot.

*Be over 18 years of age.

*Minimum seniority of 6 months in your current job (for temporary workers in two or more Work Centers with a maximum of 5 working days of leave between each one).

*Cell phone number for validation call at the time.

*2 personal references with telephone number.

*Personal email.

*Receive income from a minimum wage in the central zone onwards.

In addition to this, the following documents must be presented when requesting a Fonacot loan:

*Current official identification with photograph and signature (INE credential or passport).

*Account statement, list/summary of transactions or account opening contract sheet (no older than 3 months) with your full name and the interbank CLABE (18 digits).

*Proof of address with recent date (no more than 3 months).

*Last 4 consecutive pay stubs issued by your Work Center to prove income. The last one must not have been issued more than 15 days prior to your application.

Please note that to apply for a loan you must make an appointment on the official Fonacot website and go to the agreed place on the agreed date with the following documents:

*Current official identification with photograph and signature (INE credential or passport).

*Account statement, list/summary of transactions or account opening contract sheet (no older than 3 months) with your full name and the interbank CLABE (18 digits).

*Proof of address with recent date (no more than 3 months).

*Last 4 consecutive pay stubs issued by your Work Center to prove income. The last one must not have been issued more than 15 days prior to your application.

In addition, the following can also be requested:

*Proof of seniority from the Work Center.

*Letter or official document from the Work Center confirming permanent fixed cash payments.

*Letter or official document indicating the keys and concepts of perceptions and/or deductions.