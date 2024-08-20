Formula 1 returns to the track with one of the most complicated challenges of the calendar, that of Zandvoort. The Dutch Grand Prix takes place on the classic track located near the North Sea, renovated in recent years precisely to be able to host the events of the maximum car competition, a return that took place in 2021 after a break of 36 years.

The fundamental characteristics have been maintained, starting from the tortuosity (14 corners: four left and ten right in 4.259 kilometres of length) and the limited width of the roadway, but it is the two banked corners (3 and 14, with a gradient of 19 and 18 degrees respectively, greater than that of Indianapolis, just to give a reference) that make this track truly unique in the current world championship calendar.

The banking presents a fairly unusual challenge in Formula 1, both for the drivers and the cars. And the same goes for the tyres, because the higher speeds of the banking corners compared to those without a banking exert even greater forces. It is no coincidence that the three hardest dry compounds in the 2024 range have been confirmed for the Zandvoort event, already used since the 18” tyres were introduced: the C1 as the P Zero White hard, the C2 as the P Zero Yellow medium and the C3 as the P Zero Red soft.

Thermal degradation is on paper a very relevant factor but much will depend on the weather conditions at the end of August. Holland borders Belgium and we saw before the break how at those latitudes the weather conditions can change from one day to the next and even in the course of the same day, making the concept of summer as the season of heat and sun absolutely relative.

Average temperatures at Zandvoort in late August range between 14°C and 20°C, which could help drivers manage even the softer compounds, as evidenced by Tsunoda’s 50 laps on the Soft in last year’s race. A further element of variability is the circuit’s proximity to the sea, separated from it only by a dune and a road, with the wind often blowing sand onto the track which could limit the grip offered by the tyres.

Last year’s race was characterised by very changeable weather conditions, so much so that all five types of tyres available were used. The most used slick was the Soft, chosen at the start by 19 out of 20 drivers (Hamilton on Medium the only exception). The rain that began to fall immediately after the start made the Cinturato Intermediate the protagonists, then back in fashion also in the final part, after a long period reserved for slicks in the middle. Three drivers – the two Red Bull drivers and Esteban Ocon – even tried to test the behaviour of the Cinturato Wet. The race saw a very high number of overtaking and a record in terms of pit stops (82).

In stable conditions, the simulations from the day before give the one-stop strategy as the fastest on paper, to be preferred also because, theoretically, overtaking is a rare commodity, both because the track is very narrow and because the straights are few and the overtaking points are very limited. If it were to be hot, then the harder compounds should be the favorites, otherwise the Soft would also come into play for the race.

The Zandvoort circuit has hosted all 33 editions of the Dutch Grand Prix counting towards the Formula 1 World Championship, the first in 1952. The driver who has won the most is Jim Clark, who has scored four victories. Local hero Max Verstappen, who has always won since Formula 1 returned to Holland, therefore has the chance to catch up with the Scotsman. In qualifying on Saturday, the Red Bull driver could instead become the record holder for pole positions, given that he now shares the record (3) with René Arnoux. They are also tied in the podium rankings, led by Jim Clark and Niki Lauda (6 each). Among the teams, the record for victories (8) and podium places (25) goes to Ferrari, while the record for pole positions (8) goes to Lotus.

Minimum pressures at the start (slick tyres)

Front: 25.0 psi

Rear: 22.5 psi

Maximum camber

Front: -3.00°

Rear: -1.75°