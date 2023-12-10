Alberto Fernández bids farewell to his mandate in a recorded message: “I listen and take responsibility for the judgment of my contemporaries”

The outgoing president of Argentina, the Peronist Alberto Fernández, said goodbye to his mandate in a video recorded this Friday in the patio of the Casa Rosada. “I carry with me the deep pain of not having managed to improve the lives of those who are still in poverty,” said Fernández, 64, who gave up seeking re-election due to his unpopularity and was left out of the Government in recent months while his The last Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, became the candidate and the visible face of Peronism.

Fernández sought to highlight some of the achievements of a Government that leaves inflation at 142% year-on-year and with 4 out of 10 Argentines in poverty: the sanction of the legal abortion law, the construction of the Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline, or job unemployment , which hit a low of 6.2%.

The outgoing president made a little self-criticism. He did not talk, for example, about the biggest scandal that marked his administration: a private party at the presidential residence during the harshest restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic. Nor about his confrontation with the outgoing vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, who blocked government management for almost a year and a half.

‘I am not going to choose the comfortable place of waiting for the judgment of history, which is usually benevolent towards former presidents because it hides the chiaroscuros of the present. I listen and take responsibility for the judgment of my contemporaries. Of his enthusiasm, his anger and his criticism,” he said. “For this reason, it does not matter where I have to be starting tomorrow. The moment I hand over the attributes of power, I will once again be that young lawyer guided by the search “of freedom, equality and fraternity, willing to give everything to build, together with my compatriots, a just society that develops in peace. Always with each one of you. Always grateful for the immense honor you gave me.”