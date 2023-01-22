Focus – Nothing is as it seems: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema 1

Focus – Nothing is as it seems, a 2015 film written and directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, starring Will Smith and Margot Robbie.

Plot

An expert con man, Nicky Spurgeon, who grew up in a family of con artists, has his own “company” with which he plans and executes multiple heists. In New Orleans Nicky meets a girl, Jess Barrett, at a table in a night club, who wants to learn her work from him. Nicky falls in love with Jess, resulting in a relationship between the two. During a football game between the Chicago Rhinos and the Miami Threshers, while the two bet on little money, they meet Liyuan Tse with whom Nicky begins to up the ante, always losing, but making up for it only with the last 2 million dollar bet thanks to the prearranged staging. After the bet Nicky abandons Jess leaving her share of $80,000.

Three years later, at an IndyCar Series race in Buenos Aires, Nicky is preparing a big coup, together with the millionaire Rafael Garriga and Owens, his head of security, to defraud his Australian opponent McEwen; the plan consists in selling to the latter as if Nicky were an engineer a “fake package”. There, however, he finds Jess, who has now become a femme fatale, and falls in love with her again and loses his head for her, risking screwing up her scam. In reality, in addition to defrauding McEwen, Nicky sells the “real package” to all the teams participating in the car championship.

Focus – Nothing is as it seems: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Focus – Nothing is as it seems, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Will SmithNicky Spurgeon

Margot RobbieJess Barrett

Rodrigo Santoro: Garriga

Gerald McRaneyOwens

BD Wong: Liyuan

Robert TaylorMcEwen

Adrian Martinez: Farhad

Streaming and TV

The film will be broadcast on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.