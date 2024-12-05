Foc Nou has decided at this meeting in the movement’s second assembly, which was held electronically, that it will not incorporate its members into the two lists that on December 14 will dispute the leadership of the ERC, Militància Decidim i Nova Esquerra Nacional. Oriol Junqueras will be the candidate with the most votes in the first round, with 48.3% of the votes.

The group encapçalat by Helena Solà and Alfred Bosch, however, has marked zinc conditions to donate support to one of them: the Pla Foc Nou independència 2030, a referendum “acordat i binding” For new investitures in Madrid, a consultation on the investiture agreement with the PSC, an external audit on the named structure B of the party and a veto because neither the presidency nor the general secretary can opt for institutional positions.

“The membership of Foc Nou will be to the proper executive of ERC”

In a statement, Foc Nou recalls that 12.6% of the votes that the militancy is going to give to the congress of November 30 have not been allowed to pass to the second vote, which will decide the new presidency of the party, but they have voted force to have a “decisiu paper”.

“We are not going to vote,” said Solà, “our goal is to place independence as a priority and in line with ERC,” he said, just announcing that the group is holding a “period of dialogue” with the other candidates. . “If anyone fits into our five conditions necessary for an eventual pact, we, with all the force that the militancy has donated, can reach agreements,” he said.

The agreements adopted by the assembly specifically stipulate the waiver of integration in the candidacy. “The membership of Foc Nou will be the responsibility of the ERC executive,” says the text, which underlines that the list will focus on “searching for agreements in contingencies and principles.” In this sense, the candidacy to which Donin supported has to “reincorporate from the first day” independence as a priority “in the terms of the Pla Foc Nou independència 2030.”

“An agreed and binding independence referendum”

Regarding the ERC position in Madrid, Foc Nou underlines that all investiture in the Congress of Deputies must have the objective of “achieving an agreed and binding referendum on independence.” Now a commitment is required from the candidacy that violates its support, and if the referendum is not possible it will not enter into negotiations with the candidacy for the presidency of the Spanish government.

Regarding the agreement with the PSC, Foc Nou demands the candidacy that violates the support that the pact followed subject to the evaluation and ratification of the militancy until August 2025. It now poses as conditioned by an external audit about l’afer de l’structure Bwhich is responsible for actions with the Maragall cartels. The audit, conducted by Foc Nou, must put “a final point to the discredit that the party has suffered.”

Finally, the Solà i Bosch list demands “regeneration” i don’t accumulate càrrecs. In this sense, he claims that neither the presidency of the party nor the general secretary can opt for institutional careers, an extreme that would force the status of the formation to be modified.