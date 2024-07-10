Sony announced that CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION will be among the games of the PlayStation Plus Catalog of July 2024. Starting from next July 18th all subscribers to Extra and Premium versions of the service will be able to enjoy the remastered version of the classic SQUARE ENIX and with many other titles from Japan.

Here’s what’s new:

CRISIS CORE –FINAL FANTASY VII– REUNION (PS4, PS5)

(PS4, PS5) NO MORE HEROES 3 (PS4, PS5)

(PS4, PS5) Travis Strikes Again: NO MORE HEROES Complete Edition (PS4)

But it doesn’t end here. Subscribers to the Premium version of the service will also be able to enjoy a classic from the PSP era. This is Joan of ArcStrategy RPG developed by LEVEL-5 which will be available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 with lots of new features such as the ability to quick save and the rewind function.

You can find more information about the games coming in July in the dedicated article of PlayStation Blog.

Source: Sony