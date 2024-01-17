The Hearing of Barcelona will judge the footballer on February 5, 6 and 7 Dani Alves whom the Prosecutor's Office accuses of raping a young woman in a booth of a nightclub in the Catalan capital on December 30, 2022 and for whom it requests nine years in prison.

As reported by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC), lThe 21st section of the Barcelona Court announced this Wednesday the dates set for the trial of the footballer, who has remained in preventive detention since he was arrested last January.

The Prosecutor's Office requests nine years in prison for the former player of the FC Barcelonaa penalty that the private accusation brought by the victim raises to twelve, the maximum provided by law for the crime of sexual assault.

For its part, the footballer's defense requests his acquittal by concluding that the sexual relations he had with the complainant in a bathroom at the Sutton nightclub were consensual, although he maintains that the 150,000 euros that the accused has paid – imposed by the judge as bail in his prosecution – open the door to a mitigating mitigation of reparation for damage in the event of conviction, according to legal sources.

Dani Alves and his wife Joana Sanz.

However, this Wednesday there was a surprise, as the defense determined that his ex, Joana Sanz, testify at the trial, it was learned.

As announced by El Periódico, Dani Alves' wife, the model Joanna Sanz, will testify in the trial that will be held in Barcelona at the proposal of the player's defense.

It is a bet, since Sanz has been through various states since the Alves issue became known. First, she did not want to know anything about her husband and even considered divorcing her and then changed her position, so what will happen in the trial is a big question mark.

