Madrid (Reuters)

Real Madrid announced that its English international player, Jude Bellingham, suffered a sprained ankle during the 4-0 win over Girona. The injured midfielder left the field in the 57th minute, shortly after scoring his second goal in the top-of-the-table match after which Real Madrid advanced alone at the top by five points. Direct Supplements Girona.

Real said in a statement: “After tests conducted by Real Madrid’s medical services, our player Jude Bellingham was diagnosed with a severe sprain in his left ankle.”

Bellingham tops the list of top scorers in the Spanish League this season with 16 goals, which is double the goals scored by Rodrigo, Real Madrid's second top scorer so far. Real, who have 61 points from 24 matches, will visit Rayo Vallecano, which is in 14th place, on February 18.