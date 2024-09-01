Flying | The EU forced Helsinki-Vantaa to go backwards in security checks – this is how Finavia explains

Flying|The first day with the new liquid restrictions went smoothly in Helsinki-Vantaa. Most of the passengers knew about the change in advance.

There went American John Tayek throws an almost full one-and-a-half-liter coke in the garbage at Helsinki-Vantaa airport.

Tayek was one of the few passengers who hadn’t heard about the stricter hand luggage liquid regulations on Sunday. Other travelers interviewed by HS in Helsinki-Vantaa had heard about it from their friends and relatives.

In Helsinki-Vantaa, the tightening decided by the European Commission only means a partial return to the old way. After a year-long liberal phase, large liquid containers are no longer suitable for carry-on luggage.

Liquids in carry-on luggage must in the future be packed in packages of no more than one des, and they may contain a total of two liters. Liquid containers do not need to be taken out of the bag during the security check.

Commission the tailgate decision applies to those airports that have made a record of introducing new 3D transillumination devices. Exactly those are in use in Helsinki-Vantaa, but they are not yet available in all European fields.

Head of Finavia’s passenger services Hanna Hämäläinen reminds that there are no new through-lighting devices on Finnish provincial courts either.

You can still carry electronics in backpacks and handbags, and you don’t have to show them during the hand luggage security check. Everyone can also carry large drinking bottles into the cabin, as long as they go through the security check empty.

Helsinki-Vantaa has already started a social media campaign about the airport’s water stations, where passengers can fill their water bottles before boarding the plane.

On Sunday the change in liquid restrictions did not cause any particular difficulties, but the old problem of the definition of liquid came to the fore. For example, it still came as a surprise to many that, for example, sunscreen is classified as a liquid.

“During the day, sunscreens have had to be removed during the security check. A good rule of thumb is that there is any kind of liquid that can be spread,” says Hämäläinen.

Hanna Hämäläinen, head of Finavia’s passenger services, noticed on Sunday that people don’t remember that sunscreen is a part of liquids. “They have had to be taken out of hand luggage.”

Large beverage bottles can be carried through the security check empty. Drink bottles can be filled before boarding the plane.

Fluid restrictions the tightening is based on the European Commission at the end of July to make a decisionwhich refers to “technical issues” that are being “resolved as quickly as possible”.

The commission has not communicated to Finavia what this technical problem is, let alone what the timetable for repairs is. Hämäläinen estimates that the new regulation will not change very quickly.

“The EU does not have a habit of changing the guidelines to a uniform one”, characterizes Hämäläinen.

American John Tayek has a theory about how his coke bottle could work as a sneaky tool, and he doesn’t think the new restriction is stupid at all.

“Now, someone could do something like fill a big bottle with gasoline, for example, and color the liquid appropriately to the color of coke. One and a half liters of flammable liquid is quite a large amount,” Tayek says before hurrying to check the ticket.

Commission emphasizes in its press release that the tightening is not based on any new threat assessment.

According to Hämäläinen, the commission’s goal is to unify practice at European airports. The Commission also communicates the harmonization of practices with airports located outside the EU.

For example, the big British airports at Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester have not yet fully switched to the new through-lighting technology, says British broadcasting company BBC.

Sonja Rahkonen (in the middle) carried an empty drinking bottle with her. Parents Pirjo Jakama-Rahkonen and Lasse Rahkonen were escorting their daughter on the flight.

Stateside traveled Sonja Rahkonen heard from his father From Lasse Rahko a return to the time of small bottles.

“But this is not a problem, because in any case I put the big bottles of liquids in the checked luggage.”

The changes in liquid restrictions are so fast that the mother does not Pirjo Jakama-Rahkonen had even registered the practice’s previous release in Helsinki-Vantaa.

Those who have traveled to Portugal Marja Tissarinen and Nea Alapappila again received several messages from friends and family members about fluid restrictions. Neither found the order problematic.

“Finski’s website still has some old instructions. They hadn’t corrected the text everywhere,” Tissarinen points out.