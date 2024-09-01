Ciudad Juarez.- Lidia Kogel Hernández, 57, was last seen on August 6, when she was supposedly undergoing cosmetic surgery at a business identified as Juvenex Med-Spa, located on Hermanos Escobar Avenue, almost on the corner of De las Américas Avenue.

Investigations carried out by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crime for Reasons of Gender and the Family in the Northern Zone point to the “doctors” of the supposed health and beauty clinic and regenerative medicine, as advertised on the social network Facebook. The woman handled this surgical intervention secretly and went alone to the business premises, informing that she would be operated on by foreign doctors.

What investigators know from family statements is that two hours after undergoing an alleged liposuction of the shoulders and back, a “doctor” contacted the patient’s family to inform them that everything had gone well and that the patient had been asleep for two hours and could not be awakened.

However, the person who contacted the family did not want to give them the details of the clinic where the woman was operated on. Another relevant fact for the investigators is that from the beginning they warned the patient to go to the consultation alone and not to be accompanied to the hospital. Since then, Lidia has been sought alive by the Local Search Commission, which announced the payment of a reward of 200 thousand pesos to anyone who provides truthful information about her whereabouts. Her distinctive features are a tattooed eyebrow and she was wearing a white short-sleeved blouse and black pants with white stripes. She is 1.58 meters tall, has a robust build, white skin, light brown eyes, short black hair, a large nose, a wide base and a medium mouth and thin lips.

Commercial premises close

Following Lidia’s disappearance, the employees of the business resigned and the “doctors,” apparently foreigners based in El Paso, Texas, left Juarez, since they have not been located for questioning. Investigators searched the business. El Diario observed yesterday that a red tape with the legend “caution” was placed on the front door outside the business and that inside there was disorder, allegedly caused by the rush of the tenants to leave the place and eliminate any evidence. In addition, the advertising of the supposed clinic was modified, leaving only photos of wigs and manicures. Investigators reported that the vehicle owned by Lidia was located days after her disappearance. The truck was abandoned at the intersection of Tercera and Durango streets in the El Granjero neighborhood, so experts performed an analysis to detect fingerprints and track them, reported FEM personnel. Municipal and state authorities have not issued information regarding the operating permits for this place and whether it complied with the requirements for performing procedures such as liposuction. If you have information about Lidia Kogel Hernández, please contact the Search Commission, North Headquarters, at 656-629-3300.