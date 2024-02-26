During the first hearing in Washington it was argued that it is in the public interest to know the details provided by Prince Harry.

There really isn't a moment of calm for the British Royal Family. The Prince Harry, in fact, is accused of having provided false information in his application to obtain a visa to the United States. But he may, in fact, have lied in his autobiography “Spare.” What would he have complained to the Prince?

The issue was raised by the Heritage Foundation think tank, which filed a lawsuit against the US government United States to obtain disclosure of the documents compiled by the Duke of Sussex. These are, in fact, those necessary for your request to enter the States and which ask whether there is or has been a drug use by the applicant. Despite the request, the Biden administration rejected the disclosure request.

During the first hearing in Washington last Friday, lawyers for the foundation argued that it is in the public interest to know the details provided by Prince Harry, given his status as a public figure, and that lie in your visa application in any case it is a crime.

The controversy revolves around the fact that to obtain an American visa it is necessary to declare any past use of narcotic substances. Heritage Foundation claims that his autobiography “Spare” contains confessions by Harry regarding the use of cocaine, marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms. Simply put, it would be proving a possible violation of the law precisely because of the blatant contradiction on the part of Prince Harry.

However, government lawyers in Washington argue that what is written in a book may not necessarily be truthful and may not constitute sufficient evidence. It is pointed out that Prince Harry may have included such details to increase interest in the autobiography and increase its sales. Harry is currently not directly involved in the legal dispute. Yet the contradiction appears evident and somewhat dangerous.

Meanwhile, it also emerges a possible discontent on Netflix's part for the fact that Disney-owned Hulu aired a documentary about Harry called “Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus Games“. Despite the 100 million euro contract between the Sussexes and Netflix, it seems that this move could have negative effects on the agreement.

Last week, Meghan Markle was having dinner in Los Angeles with Terry Wood, executive producer of Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Productions. The meeting fueled speculation about a possible new millionaire contract for the heirs of the Royal Family..