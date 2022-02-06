Even with Flamengo dominating most of the match, Fluminense managed to contain the opponent’s attack and was lethal when he had his chance. The first classic of the Campeonato Carioca ended with a Tricolor victory by 1 to 0, which gives hope to the fans with Abel Braga’s team and leaves the red and blacks with a flea behind their ear at the beginning of the season.

VEEEEEENNNCEEEE THE FLUMINEEEEEEEEE! WITH GOAL BY JHON ARIAS, THE #TIMEDEGUERREIROS WIN THE FLAMENGO AND WIN THREE MORE POINTS IN THE @CARIOCAO! GO, FLOW! pic.twitter.com/I9C5rlDeWO — Fluminense FC (@FluminenseFC) February 6, 2022

With the result, Fluminense jumped to second place in the Guanabara Cup, with 9 points. Flamengo, on the other hand, remains with 7 points, in fourth position.

goal at the end

Flamengo was better during the confusing and busy first half, but Tricolor also created chances. With just one minute, Arrascaeta and Andreas Pereira plotted a good move and the ball reached Gabigol, who kicked hard for Marcos Felipe’s good defense. Fluminense responded two minutes later with Luiz Henrique. Shirt 11 advanced on the left, dribbled three markers, but kicked badly.

At 7 minutes came the controversial move of the match. Andreas tried a cross and the ball deflected into Nino’s arm, inside the area. Referee Alexandre Vargas Tavares de Jesus awarded the penalty. Fluminense players complained a lot and Felipe Melo even pushed Diego. After 7 minutes, the referee consulted VAR (video referee), annulled the penalty and showed Diego and Felipe Melo a yellow card.

Tricolor almost opened the scoring in the 27th minute. Fred tried to dominate and the ball fell to Willian. The shirt 9 adjusted to the right leg and hit Hugo’s corner, who made a great save and saved the Rubro-Negro. At 31 minutes it was Fla’s turn to arrive in danger. Gabigol received on the right and tried to play for Arrascaeta inside the small area, but Felipe Melo arrived with a cart to save Flu.

At the end of the first stage, David Braz and Gustavo Henrique argued, exchanged attacks, but the referee gave the defenders a yellow card. In the next move, a corner for Fluminense, which Luiz Henrique headed into the net from the outside.

The second half was lukewarm until the 27th minute, when Flamengo opened the scoring with Gabigol. Rodinei’s right cross, the ball deflected into Willian Arão, into Léo Pereira’s chest and Gabigol appeared at the second post to score. However, VAR took action and disallowed the goal because of the offside of the number 9 of Rubro-Negro.

The game got hot again and it didn’t take long for a new mess. In the 34th minute, Vitinho made a hard foul on Calegari. The players were surprised and the referee sent them both off.

When 0-0 seemed inevitable, Tricolor scored the winning goal in the 43rd minute. Right-hand foul charged by Yago on the second post. Isla climbed up and found nothing, Arias appeared alone and nodded. The ball passed between the hands of goalkeeper Hugo and died at the bottom of the Rubro-Negra net.

Flamengo still had a chance of equalizing in the 52nd minute. Marinho made a good move down the right and played for the small area. Gabigol submitted and Marcos Felipe performed a miracle, defending at close range. In the last bid, the Tricolor goalkeeper did what seemed unbelievable. A corner kick from the right and Lázaro appeared alone to head in, but Marcos Felipe saved it again and secured the tricolor victory.

In the next round, Fluminense will play another classic, against Botafogo, on Thursday (10), at 8 pm (Brasilia time), at Nilton Santos. Flamengo, on the other hand, tries to recover against Audax, also on Thursday, at 7 pm, at Raulino de Oliveira.

