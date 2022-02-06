The Ras Al Khaimah Police Aviation Department revealed that it carried out 78 various missions during the past year, 80% of which included search and rescue missions.

The head of the department, Colonel Pilot Saeed Al-Yamahi, said that the tasks varied between search and rescue, patrols, participation in national, official and community events, and providing support and assistance to those who request it in order to enhance security and safety and save the lives of citizens, residents and tourists and maintain their safety.

He added that the rate of tasks rises during the rainy season, during which some people visit mountainous areas and valleys, despite the constant police warnings to the public not to go or approach such places, as the number of stranded and missing people increases as a result of the valleys’ waters besieging them, pointing to The department provides its services around the clock in order to ensure the safety of community members and to adhere to the humanitarian aspect, which is fraught with dangers for the rescue crews, including pilots, assistants and navigators in some cases.

He stressed that the department’s employees are constantly subjected to training and qualification courses that increase their capabilities and their knowledge and skill balance in dealing with work requirements and the tasks assigned to them.



