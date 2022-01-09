Home page world

From: Yasina Hipp

A runny nose is a typical cold symptom, but it can also indicate an omicron infection. © picture alliance / dpa / dpa-Zentralbild / Patrick Pleul

The Coronavirus variant Omikron is spreading in Germany – but temperatures are also falling at the same time. Anyone who is currently ailing does not have to have been directly infected with the virus.

Berlin – Many people know it: It’s getting colder outside and your nose starts running straight away or your throat scratches a bit. In normal winters you wouldn’t have to worry, you can usually cope with a cold or the flu. Since the beginning of the corona pandemic, however, people quickly panic when they have a cold or cough. Is it a coronavirus infection or just a common cold? If it’s the coronavirus: is it Delta or already Omikron? A list of the typical symptoms depending on the disease can help with identification. In the event of doubt, however, only a PCR test can provide final certainty.

Symptoms: cold, flu, delta or omicron

The symptoms that can occur with all four diseases are fever, limb pain, sore throat and headache, cough, tiredness, sneezing, runny nose, loss of appetite, night sweats and loss of the sense of smell and taste. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) names other possible symptoms of a corona infection with abdominal pain, nausea and rash, among other things. However, the probability of occurrence varies.

Omicron

Often: Pain in the limbs and sore throat, tiredness, runny nose, loss of appetite, night sweats

Pain in the limbs and sore throat, tiredness, runny nose, loss of appetite, night sweats Sometimes: fever, cough, headache, sneezing

Never: Loss of the sense of taste and smell

delta

Common: fever, headache, loss of taste and smell

Sometimes: pain in the limbs and sore throat, cough, tiredness, sneezing, runny nose

Never: loss of appetite, night sweats

cold

Common: pain in the limbs and throat, sneezing, runny nose

Sometimes: fever, headache, tiredness

Rare: cough

Never: Loss of appetite, night sweats, loss of the sense of taste and smell

flu

Common: fever, body aches and pains, cough, headache, tiredness

Sometimes: sore throat, runny nose, night sweats

Never: sneezing, loss of appetite, loss of taste and smell

Symptoms: If in doubt, do a PCR test

The occurrence of the symptoms can, however, vary greatly depending on the person and physical condition. If you don’t feel fit, you should definitely not panic, but rather see a doctor and, if in doubt, do a PCR test. This gives the final certainty whether it is a corona infection or just a normal cold.