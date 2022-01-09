In an interview with Moslenta, content manager of a well-known chain of intimate stores in Moscow, Daria Vorobyova, named sex toys that were especially popular with customers in the past 2021, as well as the main bestsellers that predictably will not leave the top in the new 2022.

According to her, despite the fact that 2021 can be considered the height of a pandemic, manufacturers of sex products have adapted to new realities and continued to delight consumers with interesting devices. The expert notes that the entry of two foreign brands into the Russian market can be called a real breakthrough of the year: Lora DiCarlo, whose co-founder and creative director is British model and actress Cara Delevingne, and Mystery Vibe, whose devices are distinguished by the fact that they hide more than one -two motors, and much more, which allows you to customize the devices individually for each person.

“Market leaders also did not stand aside. Among the best toys for girls, one can single out an updated line of legendary models of clitoral stimulators and new devices with sound stimulation, ”says Vorobyova. The content manager of sex shops notes that the assortment of toys for men has been replenished with various masturbators and cock rings. The bestsellers of the year were the novelties of 2019 and 2020: a vibrator for couples, vacuum stimulators, a rabbit vibrator and male masturbators.

“If we slightly change the words of a famous song, then the girls’ best friends are vacuum stimulants. I can safely recommend such a device as the first toy, ”the expert explains, adding that such devices can be purchased for as little as 2,500 rubles, as for 15 thousand and more.

