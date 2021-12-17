The urban music industry is in mourning. The music producer José Ángel Hernández better known as Flow La Movie He died this afternoon in a plane crash with his family, after the plane crashed onto one of the runways of the Las Américas International Airport in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The plane, which belonged to the private flight company Helidosa, left the La Isabela Airport, in El Higüero, bound for La Florida, United States; but he wanted to make an emergency landing at Las Américas Airport.

Who was boarding the plane?

The flight was bound for Miami and according to the information provided by the Fire Department there were six passengers and three crew members, including his wife Debbie Von Marie Himenez García, 31, and his four-year-old son Jayden Hernandez. The crew members identified as Kellyan Hernandez Rivera, 21; Yeilianys Jeishlimar Melendez Jimenez, 18 years old; Jassiel Yabdiel Silva, 13; and Verónica Estrella, 26, also passed away.

Who was Flow La Movie?

Flow La Movie was a successful producer of the urban genre who worked with different Latin figures such as Ozuna, Anuel AA, Bryan Myers, Nio García, among others.

He was responsible for the success “Te boté” by Bad Bunny and Ozuna and other popular urban hits such as “La jeepeta”, “La bebé” and “Wow remix”.

In 2016 he met Nio García, with whom he decided to work later and create his record label and eponymous brand.

The Flow Movie worked with artists like Ozuna, Bad Bunny and Farruko. Photo: Farruko / Instagram

Artists who have spoken after his death

With the news of his death, several artists of the urban genre have sent heartfelt messages lamenting the death of the musician.

Farruko

The interpreter of “Pepas” dedicated a message in honor of who was his friend in life.

“What a tragedy my God. Eternal rest for you and your beautiful family @flowlamovie today we are here tomorrow we do not know “, wrote the singer in the description of a snapshot in which he appeared talking with the producer.

Farruko mourns the death of La Flow Movie. Photo: Farruko / Instagram

Pina Records

The music producer and partner of the singer Natti Natasha, ‘Raphy’ Pina, used his Instagram profile to send his condolences to the loved ones of Flow La Movie.

“What a great pain, MY God. A Warrior, his family and crew lost their lives in a flight! Condolences to all your loved ones! Horrible event! RIP ! Que Mal “, read the post he posted a few hours ago on his social network.

Pina Records said goodbye to La Flow Movie with heartfelt words. Photo: Pina Records / Instagram

J Balvin

The interpreter of “What else then” shared a snapshot and a video on his Instagram account. The audiovisual file that he posted was accompanied by emotional words. “José Ángel THANK YOU FOR YOUR VIBRA ALTA ALWAYS !! Rest in peace, “said the Colombian musician.

J Balvin expressed emotional words for La Flow Movie. Photo: Pina Records / Instagram

Natti Natasha had planned to travel on the same plane where the producer died

After learning of the tragic accident where the renowned producer Flow la movie died, Natti Natasha’s fiancé told different media in San Juan, Puerto Rico, that he and his girlfriend had planned to travel on the same plane as the accident. “Today is not a good day, it took me by surprise. The most unusual thing, that hurts me, is that today I was flying on that plane with my family to Miami for some commitments ”.

Natty Natasha, Raphy Pina and Flow La Movie. Photo: Composition / Natty Natasha / Flow La Movie / Instagram

Air accident kills nine crew members

Last Wednesday, December 15, the plane crashed when trying to make an emergency landing at the Las Américas international airport in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, leaving nine dead and among them was the music producer José Ángel Hernández, better known as The 38-year-old Flow La Movie, who was traveling with his wife and son, both lost their lives in the plane crash.

The plane had left El Higüero airport bound for Miami and minutes after takeoff it tried to land at Las Américas International Airport. Video Capture

Don Omar mourned the death of the music producer Flow La Movie. Photo: Don Omar / Instagram.

He was one of the greatest exponents of this genre and after his death he received a message from several major league artists such as J Balvin, Don Omar and Bryant Myers, to name just a few. They said goodbye to Flow La Movie and mourned his death.