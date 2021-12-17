The definition of a green mortgage is simple: a bank or mortgage company offers the buyer to buy a home on preferential terms if it can demonstrate that the property for which it is borrowing the money meets certain environmental standards. As an incentive for the buyer to purchase a green building, the bank would offer a lower interest rate or a larger amount on the loan.

According to data from the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, buildings represent 40% of the final energy consumption of the European Union. In our country, more than half of these buildings (55%) were built before 1980 and approximately 21% are over 50 years old. In other words, 6 out of 10 buildings were erected before the first regulation was enacted that introduced minimum energy efficiency criteria in the construction of buildings in Spain, which means that they are not efficient in this regard.

Thus, and in order to improve the energy efficiency of buildings, not only are different regulations being implemented, but through the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE) aid for the rehabilitation of buildings is usually approved. buildings from an energy point of view.

In this sense, it should be noted that these green mortgages can not only be requested for the acquisition of a new home, but also to cover the costs of the works to be carried out to improve the energy efficiency of the home.

This cost can be added to the mortgage used to buy a home or added to your current mortgage. In other words, a green mortgage is a mortgage aimed specifically at green buildings or bringing older ones closer to meeting this standard.

Proponents of these types of credits believe that these loans can provide an affordable way to make improvements to buildings. Renovations that can be very expensive but can save you money in the long run: double-pane windows, tankless water heaters, a high-efficiency heating or air conditioning (HVAC) system, new insulation … These improvements in the buildings will allow less energy to be consumed, with the consequent economic savings and its environmental impact.

Some banks currently lower the interest rate up to a point if the energy certificate certifies that the home is type A, that is, the minimum energy consumption that can be achieved with a home. In addition to the mortgages, the financial offer also includes credits at advantageous rates if the client proves with a project or an invoice that the destination of the money has been improvements (such as those mentioned) in the house aimed at optimizing the energy consumption of the same.

The idea of ​​green mortgages emerged during the Build Upon project, which sought, in its first edition, to help governments across Europe to establish strategies to renovate existing buildings in the region. The European Mortgage Federation (EMF) and other entities have even designed a roadmap to establish European green mortgages under the EeMAP initiative.

For banks, giving a green mortgage means reducing the risk of default. According to the World Green Building Council (WorldGBC), there is clear evidence to suggest that green buildings (and their occupants) represent a lower risk investment for banks.

And not because these buildings can be more expensive and, therefore, be accessible to those with a higher purchasing power, but because to maintain these homes you have to spend less money (for heating or cooling, for example). By having lower bills, the borrower has more money to pay back his loan, which reduces the chances of default on the mortgage.

Also, green buildings have a higher value compared to those that do not have this label. Something that makes them revalue more (markets increasingly find less attractive what does not meet minimum sustainability standards) and be a safer option in the face of any unforeseen event.

According to this organization, these two factors will only increase over time, which is an especially important consideration since mortgages usually have repayment terms of 25 or 30 years.

The new wave of urban renewal



Recently, the European Commission launched the Renovation Wave (‘renewal wave’), with which it wants to update 35 million buildings between now and 2030.

The renovation of the EU building stock is (together with the decarbonisation of the transport sector and the greening of cities) one of the key priorities of the Green Deal. Not only because of its potential to reduce both energy consumption and CO2 emissions, but also as an engine for sustainable growth and job creation (it is estimated that the construction sector is the one that generates the most jobs per million euros invested).

In addition to aid such as those offered by the IDAE, this new type of mortgage loan could help to achieve the objective set by the EU. However, and to avoid that in the middle of the troubled river on green mortgages there is some winning fisherman, the Energy Efficiency Mortgage Label (EEML) has been created with which it is intended that consumers, lenders and investors have a seal of trust when identifying energy efficiency mortgages (EEM) in the portfolios of credit institutions.

It should be noted that it is estimated that, in Europe alone, the money still owed to banks in mortgage loans would be worth 44% of the EU’s GDP.

[Esta información se enmarca en los ODS 7 y 11]