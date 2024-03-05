For those who live in the state and intend to process a Real IDthe official website of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) clearly states What are the requirements and steps to follow in the process?. By presenting documents that prove identity and an appointment with an authorized site, it can be easily achieved.

Although it is not yet a requirement, have a document that has the certification of Real ID will be required starting May 7, 2025 to board commercial aircraft that are federally regulated by the United States. For this reason, it is important that citizens of different states complete the process while there is still time until the expiration date.

In accordance with what the authorities of the various localities establish, both in driver's licenses and identification cards, A Real ID can be recognized with a star located in the upper right corner. In the case of Florida, they have been issued since January 2010, but there are still many residents who do not have it.

According to what the official FLHSMV website indicates, To obtain a Real ID for the first time, the procedure must be carried out in person. Those interested can go to the site www.flhsmv.gov/locations to find out which office or authorized center is closest to their location. Although you can attend spontaneously, the entity recommends making an appointment in advance. Once there, they will tell the citizen what information to complete and the steps to follow.

Additionally, since January 2020, Documentation renewals that do not have Real ID cannot be done online. If you have both an identification and a driver's license with this differentiation, one of the two will be replaced in the next renewal, since you cannot have two Real IDs.

The requirements to process a Real ID in Florida.

The documentation necessary to process the Real ID in Florida

Regardless of place of birth, all applicants must have Social Security card or proof of social security number and two documents proving primary residence. For those who are citizens of the United States, the requirements to validate identity also include presenting one of the following documents:

Valid US passport. Original birth certificate or certified copy. Consular report of birth abroad. Naturalization certificate issued by the Department of Homeland Security. Citizenship certificate. Court-ordered name change document, marriage certificate, or divorce decree (in cases where the current name and the name on the ID do not match). See also Who is Elisa Esposito, the sensual cursive teacher also on OnlyFans- PHOTOS

In the case of non-citizens, to process a Real ID at any authorized site in Floridait is necessary to present a document from the following list: