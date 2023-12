Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in September 2019 at the Kremlin | Photo: Disclosure/Press Service of the President of the Russian Federation/Wikimedia Commons

A major partner of Venezuela, Russia asked this Friday (8) that the South American country and neighboring Guyana “refrain from any actions that could unbalance the situation” in the region and that a “peaceful solution” to the dispute occur. over the Essequibo.

“We consider it a priority to reduce tension and build trust in relations between Venezuela and Guyana,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

“We ask the parties to refrain from any actions that could unbalance the situation and cause mutual harm,” he said.

Tension between Venezuela and Guyana has increased in recent days, due to measures announced by the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro following a contested referendum held last Sunday (3), in which the Venezuelan population approved the annexation of Essequibo, a region corresponding to 70% of the Guyanese territory.

The measures announced by Venezuela include the creation of an integral defense zone in Guiana Essequiba, as Caracas calls the Guyanese region disputed by the two countries since the 19th century, and a Venezuelan state in the area and orders for the country’s state-owned companies to explore and issue licenses for oil exploration and other resources in the region.

The Venezuelan government also released a map showing Essequibo as part of Venezuelan territory.

In addition to appealing to the UN Security Council, which will discuss the matter this Friday, the President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, placed the Guyana Defense Forces, which carried out joint exercises with the United States in the region, “on high alert”. .

Russia is one of Caracas’ main military partners, alongside Iran. In addition to purchasing weapons and obtaining credit from the Eurasian country for this purpose, Venezuela has already carried out military exercises with Russia and last year hosted the International Army Games, event organized by the Russian Ministry of Defense. This week, the Kremlin reported that Maduro will visit the allied country this month.