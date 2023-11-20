According to the weekly report provided by AAA – The Auto Club Group, the average price of gasoline in Florida hit 2023 low. The current figure represents the lowest since December 2022. The change becomes more noticeable if current prices are compared to those from twelve months ago. Beyond the index, the values ​​vary significantly depending on each region of the Sunshine State.

According to the report of the aforementioned company, Currently the average price of gasoline in Florida is US$3.04 per gallonwhich represents a drop of fifteen cents compared to the previous week and thirty-seven cents when compared to what happened exactly a year ago, when drivers had to pay an average amount of US$3.41 for the same measure of fuel.

This number represents the lowest figure so far in 2023 and is comprised of a large number of Florida cities where gas is available for even less. According to the report, More than half of the state’s stations offer a gallon of fuel for less than US$3.

Why the price of gasoline fell in Florida

In the analysis, AAA pointed out the fall in oil as the cause of the low prices in much of the territory. In that sense, the most accessible locations are: Pensacola, with US$2.88 per gallon of gasoline; Crestview-Fort Walton Beach, $2.90; and Panama City, US$2.98.

For its part, the fact that the average is above US$3 is largely due to the cases of more expensive regions, which, although minority, caused the number to rise. These are: West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, US$3.28; Naples, $3.19; and Tallahassee, US$3.17.