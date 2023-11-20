Eight missing, including two children, a 2-year-old girl who died while the Captaincy patrol boat was taking her, together with the other 42 survivors, towards the port and two very young people saved practically at the last minute by father and son, both fishermen. It is the toll of yet another immigration tragedy that occurred a few hundred meters from the coast of Lampedusa, in front of Capo Ponente. There were 53 migrants, who left from Sfax in Tunisia, traveling on an iron boat.

When they were a short distance from the coast, around 2pm, the boat sank. Some castaways, including men, women and children, reached the rocks and saved themselves. Everyone clung to the rocks of Capo Ponente, while two swam to Muro Vecchio. Three officials and a police inspector noticed the migrants, who appeared to have been abandoned on the coast by a boat that had then set sail again. The alarm was raised and so did, shortly afterwards, Salvatore and Giuseppe Del Volgo, the two fishermen from Lampedusa, who recovered and brought to safety two twenty-year-old Ivorian men from the rocks of Muro Vecchio. The Coast Guard patrol boat Cp319 arrived in the waters off Capo Ponente; the firefighters were asked to illuminate the entire area with their lights. Thus, 43 migrants were recovered, originating from Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Konakry and Mali. Among them was the 2-year-old girl who died on the rescue unit shortly before arriving in port.

When the survivors disembarked, while health checks were still underway, they reported that 8 people were missing, including two children. The little girl’s body, which will be subjected to cadaveric inspection tomorrow morning, was taken to the cemetery mortuary. The two twenty-year-olds, saved by the fishermen, were instead transferred to the clinic.

Father and son noticed the two castaways while they were engaged in a fishing trip, they loaded them onto the boat and took them to Cala Pisana where the 118 health workers were waiting for them. During the journey, which lasted about three quarters of now, the people of Lampedusa put all the blankets they had available on the two boys, shared a loaf of bread and gave them two bottles of water. Before the tragedy, there had been eight landings on the island, with a total of 372 migrants, who also left from Sfax in Tunisia. Before the arrival of the last refugees, there were 192 guests at the hotspot. The 187 who arrived with the first four small boats were embarked on the scheduled ferry which will arrive in Porto Empedocle at dawn tomorrow.

«It could have been a massacre on a larger scale, but Lampedusa continues to be the raft in the Mediterranean that saves human lives, while Europe watches or at most criticizes. Italy cannot be left alone to manage this humanitarian drama, how many innocent lives do we still have to sacrifice to make something move?”. The mayor of the Pelagie Islands, Filippo Mannino, said this regarding the Capo Ponente shipwreck. «I thank the police, the doctors and my fellow citizens, in particular the fishermen, for the tireless work they do in saving these people», concluded Mannino.

The operators of the Italian Red Cross welcomed the survivors of the latest shipwreck which occurred today in Lampedusa at the Imbriacola hotspot. Talks with the psychology team are currently underway. «Once again we are struck by a tragic event – declares Debora Diodati, vice-president of the Italian Red Cross -. We are in contact with our operators at the hotspot who, as always, are operational in an emergency situation. The news of the death of a two-year-old girl is extremely tragic, especially today – she concluded – which is Children’s Rights Day.”