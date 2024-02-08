The Laws at airports in the United States are very clear and strict. In this sense, they point out that you cannot enter the country with more than US$10,000 in cash or, otherwise, you must declare it. Ignoring the regulations A woman arrived in Florida from Cuba with an amount much larger than allowed.

The number of people passing through Tampa International Airport It is estimated at 60,000 passengers in a regular seasona figure that can reach up to 76,000 passengers in high season and up to more than 90,000 people on holiday weekends, according to what was announced. Univision.

Hence some people might think it would be relatively simple. enter with prohibited and illegal itemsas happened with the thirty-eight-year-old woman identified as Mirtza Ocanawho, according to the Federal Department of Justice, Illegally entered US$100,000 into the United States from Cuba.

The arrest of the woman for the amount of money she entered the United States



According to the complaint that was revealed by Telemundo 49, Ocana arrived at Tampa International Airport on an international flight from Cuba on February 5, 2024. During a routine checkup, The woman declared that she did not have more than US$10,000 with her.. However, during an inspection of his luggage, Department of Homeland Security agents found approximately $30,000 in cash hidden in three wrapped packages, later, They discovered an additional US$70,000 hidden in his clothes.

The Federal Department of Justice reported that Mirtza admitted that she flew from Cuba to Florida two or three times a month to smuggle cash. and was aware that transporting large amounts of cash into the US without reporting it was illegal. Until now, the origin of the money is unknown.

Agents discovered a figure of approximately US$100,000.

He The woman's flight history revealed that she had flown from Cuba to Tampa forty-five times since May 2023. This case is being handled by Homeland Security Investigations and the United States Customs and Border Patrol.