Teresa Mannino is an Italian comedian and actress, known to the public in particular for the TV program Zelig. She went on stage at the Ariston, beautiful and very nice, as co-host of Amadeus for the third evening of the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival.

After Zelig, during his career, wrote and hosted several radio and television programs. His passion began with theatre, in 1998, but then also made its way into television, thanks to Zelig and radio. Many of her remain glued to the screen to hear her talk and laugh as much as they can. She is nice, natural and engaging. But do you know that Teresa Mannino is also something else? She was chosen as the face of World Health Day Thalassemia. This is an inherited blood disorder that affects the red blood cells.

The comedian decided to talk to the public about this condition, because to this day it is still an illness she has need for medical research and its purpose is to raise public awareness.

Thalassemia can be a disabling disease and may require lifelong medical care. The disease affects i Red blood cellsreducing their ability to carry oxygen and forcing patients to blood transfusions at least every 15 days.

Teresa Mannino and the other VIP faces of Thalessemia

She is not the only VIP who has taken the field to help the Piera Cutino Association. Important characters who with their faces, as the organization itself explains, have the power to change things:

Fiorello, who certainly does not need to be introduced, Stefania Petyx, the first woman among the correspondents of Striscia la Notizia, Pif, television presenter, director and actor, Michela Murgia, writer and literary critic who unfortunately passed away on 10 August 2023, Emma Dante, theater actress and director, Isabella Ragonese, Italian actress and Nicole Grimaudo, film and television actress.