Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/24/2023 – 1:07 pm

The city of Florianópolis, capital of Santa Catarina, ranks first in the fourth edition of the Competitiveness Ranking of Municipalities, which analyzes public services in Brazilian cities. The survey, carried out by the Center for Public Leadership (CLP) in partnership with Gove Digital and Seall, was released on Wednesday, 23.

In this edition, the survey analyzed a total of 410 municipalities with a population of over 80,000 inhabitants (which represent 7.36% of the universe of municipalities and together correspond to approximately 60% of the Brazilian population).

The data used were from the preview of the 2022 Demographic Census of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), since the definitive data had not yet been released at the time of closing the survey.

Indicators

The ranking evaluates 65 indicators, grouped into thirteen thematic pillars: fiscal sustainability, functioning of the public machine, access to health, quality of health, access to education, quality of education, security, sanitation, environment, economic insertion, innovation and economic dynamism , human capital, telecommunications.

“Competitiveness is looking at equity, justice, economic and social development”, says Tadeu Barros, CEO of the CLP, in the video presenting the results of the 2023 edition. well-being, quality of life for the population.”

Barros states that a competitive government is one that uses data and evidence for decision-making and for the construction of efficient public policies.

top five positions

Regarding the 2022 ranking, the top five remained at the top, but switched positions. For the first time in the history of the survey, the city of Barueri (SP) is not in the lead, falling to third place.

Florianópolis took first place, moving up one position, mainly due to considerable advances in the pillars of sanitation, safety and the environment.

São Paulo (SP) moved into second place, rising three positions.

Porto Alegre (RS) remained in fourth place and São Caetano (SP) dropped two positions to fifth.

another tip

At the other end, the bottom five in the ranking were Belford Roxo (RJ), Barra do Corda (MA), Pinheiro (MA), Itaituba (PA) and, closing the list, Moju (PA).

Predominance of the South and Southeast

Of the 100 best placed in the 2023 ranking, 98 are from the South and Southeast regions. From other regions, only Recife (PE), from the Northeast, and Campo Grande (MS), from the Midwest, appear.

See below the best placed municipalities in the ranking.

Competitiveness Ranking of Municipalities (100 best placed)

1- Florianópolis (SC)

2 – Sao Paulo (SP)

3 – Barueri (SP)

4 – Porto Alegre (RS)

5 – São Caetano do Sul (SP)

6 – Curitiba (PR)

7 – Campinas (SP)

8 – Victory (ES)

9 – Santana de Parnaíba (SP)

10 – Santos (SP)

11 – Maringá (PR)

12 – Belo Horizonte (MG)

13 – Balneário Camboriú (SC)

14 – Sao Bernardo do Campo (SP)

15 – Blumenau (SC)

16 – Jundiaí (SP)

17 – Jaraguá do Sul (SC)

18 – Criciúma (SC)

19 – Indaiatuba (SP)

20 – São José do Rio Preto (SP)

21st – Sao Carlos (SP)

22nd – Votuporanga (SP)

23rd – Piracicaba (SP)

24th – Ribeirão Preto (SP)

25 – Vineyard (SP)

26 – Londrina (PR)

27 – Macaws (SP)

28 – Uberlândia (MG)

29 – Lavras (MG)

30th – Botucatu (SP)

31 – Barretos (SP)

32 – Joinville (SC)

33 – Pouso Alegre (MG)

34 – Lajeado (RS)

35 – Americana (SP)

36 – Osasco (SP)

37 – Recife (PE)

38 – Araraquara (SP)

39 – Chapeco (SC)

40 – Paranavaí (PR)

41 – Bauru (SP)

42 – São José dos Campos (SP)

43 – Itajubá (MG)

44 – São João da Boa Vista (SP)

45 – Sorocaba (SP)

46 – São Bento do Sul (SC)

47 – Assisi (SP)

48 – Nova Lima (MG)

49 – Araçatuba (SP)

50 – Tubarão (SC)

51 – São Sebastião (SP)

52 – Ijuí (RS)

53 – Ipatinga (MG)

54 – Pine Trees (PR)

55 – Cascavel (PR)

56 – Atibaia (SP)

57 – Itatiba (SP)

58 – Francisco Beltrão (PR)

59 – Varginha (MG)

60 – Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

61 – Paulínia (SP)

62 – Pato Branco (PR)

63 – Lorena (SP)

64 – Caraguatatuba (SP)

65 – Niterói (RJ)

66 – Catanduva (SP)

67 – Caxias do Sul (RS)

68 – Itajaí (SC)

69 – Limeira (SP)

70 – Franca (SP)

71 – Jacareí (SP)

72 – Valinhos (SP)

73 – Santo André (SP)

74 – Marília (SP)

75 – Bragança Paulista (SP)

76 – Sertãozinho (SP)

77 – Resende (RJ)

78 – San Jose (SC)

79 – Poços de Caldas (MG)

80 – Taubaté (SP)

81 – Mogi Mirim (SP)

82 – Brusque (SC)

83 – Presidente Prudente (SP)

84 – Bento Gonçalves (RS)

85 – Toledo (PR)

86 – Hortolândia (SP)

87 – Uberaba (MG)

88 – Praia Grande (SP)

89 – Campo Mourao (PR)

90 – Cajamar (SP)

91 – Concordia (SC)

92 – Campo Grande (MS)

93 – Barbacena (MG)

94 – Leme (SP)

95 – São Leopoldo (RS)

96 – Ponta Grossa (PR)

97 – Umuarama (PR)

98 – Santa Maria (RS)

99 – Itabira (MG)

100 – Araucaria (PR)