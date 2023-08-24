Larian’s Swen Vincke says Baldur’s Gate 3 will be coming to Xbox this year, having sat down with Phil Spencer at Gamescom to hash out a few details.

The recent RPG has seen a roaring success on PC, where it launched earlier this month. It is set to come to PlayStation 5 on 6th September.

However, Xbox has been notably absent from the release schedule thus far, with split-screen gameplay on Series S being the main sticking point.



But now, this sticking point is unstuck, with the developer dropping the feature on Xbox’s Series S console. This is even though Larian once called it a “must”.

“Super happy to confirm that after meeting [Phil Spencer] Yesterday, we’ve found a solution that allows us to bring Baldur’s Gate 3 to Xbox players this year still, something we’ve been working towards for quite some time,” Vincke celebrated on X (formally Twitter).

“All improvements will be there, with split-screen coop on Series X. Series S will not feature split-screen co-op, but will also include cross-save progression between Steam and Xbox Series.”

We still don’t have a release date for Baldur’s Gate 3’s Xbox debut, but we are one step closer than we were this morning.

For more on Gamescom and Phil Spencer, our Tom sat down to chat with the Xbox head earlier today. You can read all about everything from new hardware and price drops to mid-gen refreshes – including why the company won’t ditch its S-Series console (even if Larian sort of has).