Christopher Gianotti does not leave the eye of the storm. Now not only social media users responded to his acidic comments about opportunities in Peru, but influential personalities such as Jaime Chincha and Ebelin Ortiz spoke on the topic. This is what the journalist said.

YOU CAN SEE: Christopher Gianotti: what does the actor work on and what connection does he have with TV Perú?

What did Jaime Chincha respond to Christopher Gianotti?

Like Ebelin Ortiz and several followers, Jaime Chincha He assured that the realities are not the same for all Peruvians, so their opportunities are not the same either: “I believe that Mr. Gianotti is wrong there, with all due respect he was completely wrong.”, said. In addition, he recalled the problem of anemia, a disease that thousands of Peruvian children suffer from: “In the case of anemia, anemia already puts you in an unequal situation and that children who have anemia already start from an inequality and they are not aware of it. Anemia predisposes them physically and intellectually to a lesser condition and fewer tools.”.

What happened to Christopher Gianotti?

Gianottigenerated controversy by stating the following: “I'm very crude about this. This false discourse of 'Oh, we don't have the same opportunities'; That is something that you have to generate. That is something that people do not understand and for so many years they have lied to us, they have divided us(…) I know people who, in addition to being wonderful, have come from very remote towns in our country and who today are entrepreneurs. “They have moved forward and their surroundings were nothing.”

After all the controversy generated by his comments, Christopher Gianotti has not yet commented on the matter neither on his social networks nor on the podcast he usually hosts.

#Jaime #Chincha #Christopher #Gianotti #quotYou #wrong #children #anemia #start #inequalityquot