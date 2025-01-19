He real Madrid has made official the proclamation of Florentino Pérez as president of the club after no other candidacy for the presidency has been presented for the 2025-2029 cycle, “by virtue of article 40, section E, point 2 of the current Social Statutes of the Club”.

In an official statement published on its website, the Madrid club has confirmed that “having submitted only one candidacy proclaimed by this Electoral Board and by virtue of article 40, section E, point 2 of the current Social Statutes of the Club, Mr. Florentino Pérez Rodríguez is proclaimed president of Real Madrid».

Florentino Pérez was re-elected president for the last time in April 2021 after only presenting his candidacy. The also president of ACS, 77 years old, He presided over the white entity from 2000 to 2006, the year he resigned, before returning in 2009..

Since that year 2000, Florentino he has 65 titles at the head of the club white: 37 football (7 European Cups, 7 Club World Cups, 6 European Super Cups, 7 Leagues, 3 King’s Cups and 7 Spanish Super Cups) and 28 basketball (3 European Cups, 1 Intercontinental Cup, 8 Leagues , 7 Copas del Rey and 9 Spanish Super Cups).