by VALERIO BARRETTA

Ferrari looks beyond Zandvoort

Formula 1 returns from its summer holidays and will visit Max Verstappen’s fort, that Zandvoort where the world champion has been a regular in first place both in qualifying and in the race for the last three years. On Sunday the Dutch track could be coloured orange again, but this time thanks to a McLaren that has been the new reference point of the Circus for months. Ferrarion the other hand, does not seem to have many weapons at the moment, and will likely start behind Verstappen and McLaren in the pecking order (not to mention Mercedes who have won three of the last four races). Team principal Frederic The vessel He is aware of this and is playing defense in view of the Netherlands.

Vasseur’s words

The Frenchman is waiting for the Monza weekend for a return to the top of the SF-24: “We also have a good segment of tracks for us, with Monza, Baku and Singapore, tracks suited to the characteristics of the car.. The most important thing is to score points. The aim for Spa-Francorchamps was not to lose points to McLaren and Red Bull, and it will be the same in ZandvoortI am convinced that the next three or four races will be much better for us.“.

“We are pushing hard to bring something and we will do it as soon as possible. Fixing the rebound is a step forward in performance”, these are Vasseur’s words regarding Ferrari’s next updates.

“I think Spa is a great example for everyone: Mercedes was really struggling on Friday, but as soon as you fix something you can recover from P7 to P1. We are insisting that we have to pay attention to every single detail.“, he concluded. “It’s no longer like two years ago, when those who came fourth or seventh were one minute behind Verstappen: for example, in Hungary we finished in the same position as a year ago, but we are 20 seconds behind, no longer 65.“.