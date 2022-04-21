Following director David Lynch’s adaptation of Frank Herbet’s classic novel, “dunes”, the filmmaker Denis Villeneuve agreed to make a remake, presenting in 2021 his own version of the 1965 classic.

According to Villeneuve’s own statements, his idea is to make a trilogy of films and for that he will need to implement new actors. In that sense, Warner Bros. has released a statement confirming that Florence Pugh Y austin butler join the cast of “Dunes 2″. In addition, to let us know the official synopsis of the tape.

YOU CAN SEE: Johnny Depp admits not having seen “Pirates of the Caribbean”

“Dune” (2021), by Denis Villeneuve, won six awards at the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards. Photo: Legendary Pictures

Florence Pugh and Austin Butler in “Dune 2″

Rumors surfaced in March this year that Florence Pugh would join the sequel to “dunes” as Princess Irulan, this has already been confirmed by Warner Bros. Pictures, and they have also added that austin butler he would also be part of the cast as Feyd-Rauth.

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova in “Black Widow.” Photo: Disney Plus

Additionally, the producer confirmed that “Dunes 2″ will begin filming in Budapest on July 18. And, as if that were not enough, some details of the plot were given:

“Dune Part 2 will focus on Paul and how he musters a large Fremen army to battle the ruthless Harkonnens, as he becomes a mystical messianic figure to the people of Arrakis.”

Based on the synopsis provided, and if Villeneuve is faithful to the books, one could conclude that Timothee Chalamet he would return as the young Paul Atreides and, as seen in his visions, become the leader of the Fremen, whom he will use to reclaim his throne and perhaps more.

Pugh’s role would be small, since the princess appears in the last pages as a key part of the outcome. While Butler would be Paul’s antagonist and counterpart, heir to ascend to the throne of House Harkonnen.