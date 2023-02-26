More than in-love. flower pole He made his relationship with Luiggi Yarasca official, however, not everything is rosy in the life of his new partner. He knows why he was arrested in the past.

A new beginning. flower pole She leaves behind all the controversial separation she had with the father of her little children, Néstor Villanueva, and officially introduces her new partner, a man who goes by the name of Luiggi Yarasca. Despite the fact that the entrepreneur has not shared much information about her boyfriend, reporters from Magaly Medina obtained exclusive information about the gallant who has won her affection. This past February 23, the show program revealed to the audience the problems he had with the law enforcement authority.

Flor Polo confirmed relationship with Luiggi Yarasca

Exclusively with “Magaly TV, the firm”, flower pole confirmed for the first time that he is giving himself a new opportunity in love after officially separating from Néstor Villanueva and has started an affair with Luiggi Yarasca. Susy Díaz’s daughter gave details of her relationship and said she was more than happy with this new stage in her life.

“I am divorced, I am single and as I have said many times, I have the right to rebuild my life. I deserve to be happy, I deserve to be loved, to be loved,” commented the daughter of Augusto Polo Campo in front of the cameras.

Who is Florcita’s new partner?

According to a recent report broadcast by “Magaly TV, the firm”, Luiggi Yarasca, Flor Polo’s current boyfriend, is a 33-year-old entrepreneur. The couple met when the businessman hired her as a model for an activation she organized. It was also revealed that he has a son and is a single father.

The arrests of Luiggi Yarasca

Although the news of Florcita’s romance has left more than one surprised, what most caught the attention of Magaly Medina’s “Urracos” was the criminal record he has Luiggi Yarasca.

According to the information obtained, the man who has won the heart of Flor Polo has been detained by the police on several occasions. In 2020 he went for assaulting and disrespecting National Police officers. Similarly, in June of the same year he was arrested again for having illegal substances.

However, that was not all, since during the year 2021 he was again in the crosshairs of the respective authorities for having driven his vehicle in an apparent drunken state.

Néstor Villanueva does not know about the romance of Flor Polo

El Popular spoke with Néstor Villanueva to find out his opinion about the romance that flower pole He is living, but the medium was surprised when he revealed that he had no knowledge of this link.

“Look, the truth is that I don’t have the slightest idea, I don’t know what Flor is doing with her life. Brother, I’m in another, worried about my artistic career,” said the cumbia singer.

” title=” Néstor Villanueva assures that he remains alone. Photo: Composition LR / Captura América TV / Instagram ” height=”100%” width=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>