The media and legal dispute of flower pole and Nestor Villanueva would be at its most crucial point. After their public separation, Susy Díaz’s daughter filed a lawsuit for alimony and family violence against the cumbia singer and, now, the musician has decided to respond in court, alleging that he has been prevented from seeing his little ones. It should be noted that the artist denounced his ex-wife for physical and psychological abuse of her minor children.

To respond to the accusations that Susy Díaz made about her on previous dates and to specify details of her legal procedure, Néstor Villanueva visited “América hoy” on April 25. In turn, the entertainment magazine had a call to Ysrael CastilloFlor Polo’s lawyer, who responded to the cumbia musician’s allegations.

Flor Polo communicated with Dina Boluarte after a legal problem with Néstor Villanueva

Ysrael Castillo expressed, on behalf of Flor Polo, that they would grant Néstor permission to visit his youngest son; However, he noted that, despite his intentions to reach a conciliation, they contacted President Dina Boluarte to take action in the legal process and expedite the resolution of the complaint.

Likewise, he indicated that the president gave them an answer and redirected them with the corresponding institutions such as the MIMP and the Ministry of Justice. “We, yesterday, have sent a letter to the president Dina Boluarte asking her to take action on the matter and she has directed us to the corresponding entities“, accurate.

Néstor Villanueva will sue Susy Díaz for calling him an abuser

In his time on “América hoy”, Néstor Villanueva took the opportunity to issue a sharp warning to Flor Polo and Susy Díaz. As recalled, the latter appeared last Monday the 24th on the América TV program to accuse the cumbiambero of family violence.

“They will have to prove it with evidence. My lawyer is taking care of all this. It’s overflowed. When you want to talk to me, do it with my lawyer,” said the musician.

Susy Díaz: “If my daughter listened to me, she would be married to a millionaire”

Strong and clear! The former congresswoman appeared on “América hoy” to raise her voice against Néstor Villanueva and to be honest about what she thought of Flor Polo’s marriage to the cumbiambero. These statements came after Néstor’s father publicly denounced that Florcita did not let him get close to her grandchildren.

“She blamed me. She says that my daughter listens to everything I tell her. My daughter has never listened to me at all.” She then continued: “That is totally false, if my daughter would do what I say, she would not be married to him, she would be married to a millionaire,” she maintained.

Susy Díaz accuses Néstor’s father of allowing mistreatment of Flor Polo

Susy Díaz responded to the accusations of Néstor Villanueva’s father, who argued that he had not been able to communicate with the children of Flor Polo and his son Néstor Villanueva for days. I have called them twice, my grandson Adriano answers me, shortly, boom, he cuts me off, “said the older adult.

“What my daughter (Flor Polo) has told me is that in front of the man (Humberto) they mistreated her and he never defended her”, was the answer that Susy gave to the surprise of the drivers of “America Today”.

Flor Polo’s lawyer will request an impediment to leave the country against Néstor Villanueva

A few days ago, the legal defender of flower pole revealed what they would take action against Néstor Villanueva after he denounced his ex-wife for mistreatment of their children. In this regard, the lawyer of the daughter of Susy Díaz maintained that she will request the impediment to leave the country against the cumbia singer.

Susy Díaz reveals that she helped Florcita with a list of supplies

the former susy diaz He revealed that he gave financial help to his eldest daughter, Flor Polo, with the purchase of the list of supplies for the children he has with Néstor Villanueva. “I have never liked depending on a man, but if my grandchildren need something, I assume it. Flor has a large debt, she pays a monthly payment for the apartment she bought for herself in Los Olivos. Thank God I’m going to be at the disco”were the words of the former congressman.