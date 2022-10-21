Tommy Portugal and Flor Polo had a failed love relationship, which was brought from the past by Susy Díaz when she recalled the bad behavior that the singer had with her when she was dating the daughter of Augusto Polo Campos.

After the story of the comedic actress, many netizens remembered that Portugal rose to fame in 1999 for his affair with the daughter of Creole musician Augusto Polo Campos. Read on for all the details below.

How was the relationship between Flor Polo and Tommy Portugal made public?

Tommy Portugal met flower pole when I was a teenager. He was already taking his first steps in show business as a vocalist for the group Tornado, but he was not yet a well-known figure to the general public. This changed radically in 1999 when he became a couple of Florcita Polo Díaz, although the controversial romance lasted a few weeks.

They even had a joint appearance on the remembered program “Hello, Gisela”. Flor danced the mambo as part of a section of the noon space, while the cumbiambero was invited along with his cumbia band.

Was the romance between Flor Polo and Tommy Portugal armed?

When the relationship ended, the interpreter gave an interview to beto ortizwho told him that some of Florcita’s romances “were true and others were made up for the press.”

“Which of the two categories did your affair fall into?” the journalist asked Tommy. “It is not correct to say it, but she left it to the imagination (“but she said that she was armed”, added Ortiz). Ah… if she said it…”, confirmed the singer laughing.

It is important to remember that, during her participation in “El valor de la Verdad”, Florcita admitted that she had come out with a lot of cumbia songs because she was attracted to them and because they “got attached” to her “because they appeared in the newspapers… for fame.”

In addition to maintaining an affair with Tommy Portugal, Susy Díaz’s daughter had Luis Sanchez, the singer of Escándalo, as partners; David del Águila, member of the Amaya group; Carlos Morales, son of the leader of the Guinda group; Moisés Vega, cumbia performer in various orchestras; Darwin Torres, Caribbean singer. She also married Néstor Villanueva, whom she divorced years later.