Three years after the devastation caused by Cyclone Janus, the nightmare of catastrophic floods has returned to the plain of Thessaly, plunging entire villages under tons of water, destroying infrastructure, destroying crops and killing livestock.

Firefighters, with the support of the army in Greece, on Friday, continued the process of evacuating hundreds of residents from several villages besieged by floods, as the death toll rose to ten, according to a new toll issued by the authorities.

“Unfortunately, the floods killed ten people and four are still missing,” Civil Defense Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Friday.

And all the victims fell due to the heavy rains that fell from Tuesday to Thursday on the great “Thessaly” plain in the center of the country, 330 km north of the capital, Athens.

The firefighters said that helicopters and lifeboats are being used as part of a “massive operation” to reach villages besieged by flooding rivers.

Floods swept through the streets, and homes were submerged in places such as the village of Palamas.

Residents fear the high number of casualties.