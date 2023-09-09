Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/08/2023 – 17:52

The Ibovespa amended its fourth consecutive decline this Friday, the 8th, in an adjustment movement to the global risk aversion that broke out on Thursday, the 7th, when the B3 was closed due to the Independence holiday. With the weakness of China’s economy and the prospect of high interest rates for longer in the United States on the radar, the index closed down 0.58%, at 115,313.40 points – the lowest level since August 21 (114,429.35 points ).

The B3 benchmark spent the entire session in a downward trend, between the high of 115,979.43 points (-0.01%) – still reached at the opening, at 10:01 am -, and the low of 114,838.85 points (-0. 99%). Due to the holiday on the eve, liquidity was limited, with financial turnover of R$ 16.4 billion, lower than the last Fridays. According to analysts, this factor also contributed to the fall of the index, which, in the week, lost 2.19%.

Fears in relation to the Chinese economy pulled the Ibovespa down in this session, after the sharp year-on-year drop in exports and imports from the Asian country announced the day before – by 8.8% and 7.3%, respectively. As a result, the index of basic materials (IMAT) dropped 1.37%, with the biggest drop by sector. Vale ON (-1.90%) had the greatest downward pressure on the index, amid the devaluation of iron ore (-2.07% in Dalian).

“China is in a slowdown process and, despite the economic measures, there is a lot of skepticism in relation to the Chinese economy”, says the chief economist at Veedha Investimentos, Camila Abdelmalack. “This ends up negatively impacting Vale, which also followed the iron ore.”

Petrobras ON (-0.78%) and PN (-0.36%) were also negative highlights of the session, contradicting the gains of Brent oil (0.81%) and WTI (0.73%) and peers like Prio ON (1.50%). According to Abdelmalack, the decrease in the company’s shares reflects uncertainty about the dynamics of domestic fuel prices, after the company changed its pricing policy at the beginning of the year.

The variable income operator at Manchester Investimentos Gabriel Mota says that this Friday’s session was marked by a delayed correction by the Stock Exchange to the global risk aversion observed the day before. The professional points out that, in addition to data on China, employment numbers from the United States released on Thursday showed a still strong job market, which may suggest maintenance of high interest rates in the country.