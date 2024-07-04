If you are a fan of the Souls-lite genre, this offer is just right for you: Instant Gaming has in fact put the pre-order of Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn with an excellent 18% discount compared to the original list price proposed by the distributing company. If you are interested in pre-ordering it, simply click on this address.
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is available for pre-order at only 32.93 euros (27.99 euros + VAT), allowing you to save around 7 euros compared to the original list price. We remind you that this is the Steam version of the gameso we recommend that you download the appropriate client beforehand to launch the title correctly.
Explore a devastated world
Inside Flintlock you will play as Nor Vaneka female soldier belonging to theCoalition Armymoved by a spirit of revenge against the gods, who are unleashing their full wrath. Among the most appreciated characteristics we certainly find the numerous movement skillswhich allow for a huge variety and diversification of gameplay mechanics, ensuring explosive and dynamic combat.
You can for example exploit the verticality to your advantage to face any type of enemy from a favorable position, or escape from imminent danger. We remind you that Flintlock: The Siege of Down will be available starting next July 18th. For more information and details about the game, we refer you to our recent review.
