Sinaloa.- There good chance to join to Mazatlan and Madrid through a direct flightassured the head of Economic Development, Tourism and Fisheries, Ricardo Velarde Cárdenas.

“Now, with the new ambassador of Spain, the Mazatlan Quirino Ordaz Coppel, is the ideal time to strengthen this bond. There is a commitment, you can already see a light and something very palpable. This would not only be national news, but also international news,” said Ricardo Velarde.

Mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres and Quirino Ordaz seek to bring the first flight Madrid-Mazatlán this yearso work would have to be done to achieve it at the next International Tourism Fair (Fitur).

In previous statements, the mayor said that he trusts that the aforementioned flight will take place, in this way European tourism will be channeled to Mazatlan.

Benítez Torres revealed that Quirino Ordaz has already met with Andrés Conesa Labastida, who is the executive director of Aeroméxico, to discuss the issue of that flight.

Although they do not know if the project will materialize in the short term, they see it as positive that the plastics have started.

The mayor has his hopes pinned on the Spanish ambassador and that he will do everything he can to support the port of Mazatlan, since he is also from Mazatlan and is committed to the port.

Strengths

Velarde Cárdenas stressed that they are strong in the market in the north of the country, especially in the Bajío. Working in coordination with those cities such as Guanajuato, Aguascalientes, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, among others.

There will even be a virtual meeting with the airline Viva Aerobús, because it has sought to attract connectivity with the Bajío, mainly with León, Guanajuato.

Another potential market is tourism in Mexico City. The head of Economic Development said that there are instructions from the mayor to strengthen the bond with that city. That relationship will be signed in the tourist tianguis, especially for the Mexico City market.

To understand…

Since January the dream of connectivity began

Since Quirino Ordaz was announced as ambassador in January, Mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez Torres has sought to obtain a direct connection between Mazatlán and Madrid.

“We are happy because now he is going to be our host in Spain and the possibility is getting closer every day, joining forces with the former governor, the secretary of Tourism and the municipal government to bring a direct flight from Spain,” said Benítez Torres.