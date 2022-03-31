His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, today received Ken Mollis, CEO of the global bank “Mollis & Company”, at the headquarters of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai.

During the meeting, they reviewed the cooperation relations between the leading bank in providing financial advice and the Emirate of Dubai, the total services provided by the bank through its branch located in the Dubai International Financial Center, and the bank’s aspirations for its expansion plans in the region in light of the development projects the UAE and the Arab Gulf countries are witnessing. major.

The discussion also touched on the many growth opportunities that Dubai offers to the global financial sector through the supportive environment it provides based on a highly reliable technical structure, legislative and regulatory frameworks that are flexible and able to adapt quickly and effectively to global changes, in addition to Dubai’s position as a main destination for attracting the best talent and talents. from around the world.

The CEO of Mollis & Co. expressed his appreciation for the development approach followed by the UAE and Dubai, which is based on anticipating the future and seeking to find all the ingredients that guarantee reducing the impact of challenges and increasing the space for opportunities for success. during the next stage.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Financial Affairs Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai, Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, and Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai Hilal Saeed Al Marri.

It is noteworthy that “Mollis & Company” is a leading global investment bank that provides comprehensive and integrated financial advisory services globally, especially in relation to mergers and acquisitions, recapitalization, restructuring, capital markets and financial institution advisory, and the bank’s business spans 21 geographical locations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia .



