Difficult day for Fefè De Giorgi’s Italvolley. In fact, the plane that was supposed to take the Azzurri to Ottawa never departed from the international airport of Malpensa. The flight, scheduled for 11.50, was canceled leaving players and staff of the world champion national team on the ground. In these hours there are disruptions in flights due to a national strike in the air transport sector scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday 4 June.

The Italian team settled in a hotel inside Malpensa airport, awaiting the rescheduling of the trip. The managers of Federvolley immediately informed the FIVB, the world volleyball federation, of the logistical difficulties encountered at the start. After a few hours of waiting at the airport, the journey to North America has been rescheduled with departure for tomorrow morning, Sunday 4 June, from Fiumicino. The transfer of the Azzurri from Lombardy to Rome, scheduled for the day, has also been organised.

The Azzurri have been busy since Wednesday 6 June in Ottawa, Canada, for the first round of the 2023 Nations League. The debut in Pool 1 is scheduled against Argentina at 10.30 pm (Italian time). Subsequently, the Azzurri will meet the United States, Cuba and Germany.